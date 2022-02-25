SQFT: SPAC Initiative Creates Potential for SQFT to Participate in its Potential Upside

By M. Marin

NASDAQ:SQFT

READ THE FULL SQFT RESEARCH REPORT

Presidio Property Trust SQFT, an internally-managed REIT that has a diversified portfolio of commercial and industrial properties and model homes, has sponsored a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), Murphy Canyon Acquisition Corp. MURF, which is designed to facilitate a merger or business combination with another company.

MURF closed its IPO earlier this month, raising $132.3 million through the issuance of units consisting of one share and one warrant. The shares trade on the NASDAQ (currently under the ticker MURFU). MURF is designed to facilitate a merger or business combination with another business. SQFT currently is seeking and evaluating target companies that have interest in merging with MURFU. Given management's experience and expertise, the company plans to focus on identifying businesses operating in some capacity in the real estate industry. SQFT, as the sponsor, holds about 3.2 million founder shares, which gives the company exposure to the potential upside of MURF shares.

Core business continues to move forward, as portfolio shifts towards high-growth, higher-margin properties

At the same time, the company continues to expand and upgrade its real estate investment portfolio. SQFT recently closed on a commercial property that is 100% leased to Johns Hopkins' University. This acquisition is consistent with the company's strategy to expand into markets that are supported by university and hospital campuses. The property has an NNN structure and contractual annual rent increases. SQFT also purchased eight model home properties in December of 2021 in the greater Dallas-Fort Worth market and leased them back to the homebuilders on a NNN basis.

MURF presents upside potential for SQFT

Given the company's stake in MURF, if SQFT successfully finds a target real estate company to leverage the MURF SPAC, the company stands to benefit through the upside valuation of its holding in MURF. We would expect SQFT shares to begin to reflect some of this potential as certain upcoming milestones are reached.

SUBSCRIBE TO ZACKS SMALL CAP RESEARCH to receive our articles and reports emailed directly to you each morning. Please visit our website for additional information on Zacks SCR.

DISCLOSURE: Zacks SCR has received compensation from the issuer directly, from an investment manager, or from an investor relations consulting firm, engaged by the issuer, for providing research coverage for a period of no less than one year. Research articles, as seen here, are part of the service Zacks SCR provides and Zacks SCR receives quarterly payments totaling a maximum fee of up to $40,000 annually for these services provided to or regarding the issuer. Full Disclaimer HERE.