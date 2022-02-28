Barfresh To Participate At The 34th Annual Roth Conference

[TODAY ONLY] Get 40% OFF Benzinga's winning options trading strategy even during bear markets. Click Here to See the Trades!

LOS ANGELES, February 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (the “Company” or “Barfresh”) BRFH, a provider of frozen, ready-to-blend and ready-to-drink beverages, today announced that Riccardo Delle Coste, the Company’s Chief Executive Officer, and Lisa Roger, the Company’s Chief Financial Officer, will be participating at the 34th Annual Roth Conference, to be held March 13-15, 2022 in Dana Point, CA.

The Company will be participating in one-on-one and small group meetings on Monday, March 14 and Tuesday, March 15, 2022. There will be no formal presentation.

About Barfresh Food Group

Barfresh Food Group Inc. BRFH is a developer, manufacturer and distributor of ready-to-blend and ready-to-drink beverages, including smoothies, shakes and frappes, primarily for restaurant chains and the foodservice industry. The company's proprietary, patented system uses portion-controlled pre-packaged beverage ingredients that deliver freshly made frozen beverages that are quick, cost efficient, better for you and without waste. Barfresh has an exclusive distribution partnership with the leading food distributor in North America. For more information, please visit www.barfresh.com.

Investor Relations

John Mills

ICR

646-277-1254

John.Mills@icrinc.com

Deirdre Thomson

ICR

646-277-1283

Deirdre.Thomson@icrinc.com





