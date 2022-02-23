AREV Life Sciences Completes Lab and Fungi Fruiting Room Build

[50 SEATS LEFT] Free Exclusive Masterclass with Nic Chahine where he teaches you his bullet-proof options trading strategies to protect and grow your portfolio in ANY markets. Click Here Now to Reserve Your Seat!





VANCOUVER, BC – TheNewsire - February 23, 2022 - AREV Life Sciences Global Corp. AREV AREVF ("AREV" or the "Company") announced today completion of its fungi inoculation lab, colonizing and fruiting rooms. The fruiting room has been populated with colonized blocks of Lions Mane (Hericium erinaceus) containing bioactive substances with beneficial effects on the body, especially the brain, heart and gut.

Over the past 3 months Arev has been building its fungi spore lab, colonizing and fruiting rooms at its Coquitlam facility. This phase now complete, Arev is successfully extracting 10% herricium from the lion's mane mushrooms utilizing a modified method of its existing extraction technology. The 10% yield is considered exceptional by mycology experts, and Arev's JV partner Absolem Health who are collaborating on commercializing the resulting extract.

"This is another milestone achieved by the team. The fresh product and extract serve as an additional revenue streams providing a strategic and versatile raw material supply source for finished products" said Mike Withrow CEO of AREV Life Sciences. He went on to say, "Our product development and research efforts in therapeutic nutrition and medicinal interventions continue to progress. Arev is prepared for the wide potential utilization of these innovative extracts and compounds created from our proprietary technologies as these materials may be sold for use in natural health products and also can be fractionated into small molecules for drug development."



Summary from third party studies.

Lion's mane mushrooms contain powerful antioxidant and anti-inflammatory compounds that may help reduce the impact of chronic illnesses. With human research needed to clarify and verify efficacy in humans, current research shows possible positive impact in human conditions and illnesses as listed below:



Lion's mane mushrooms have been found to contain compounds that may stimulate the growth of brain cells and protect those cells from damage caused by Alzheimer's disease. Studies also suggest lion's main mushrooms may relieve mild symptoms of anxiety and depression. The compounds are seen to protect against stomach and intestinal ulcers in rodents, speed up recovery time from nervous system injuries in rodents, the lion's mane compounds have been shown to have immune-boosting effects in rodents, and can help lower blood sugar and reduce diabetic nerve pain in mice. Animal and test-tube studies also suggest that lion's mane extract can reduce the risk of heart disease in multiple ways, and these same test tube and animal studies demonstrate that lion's mane extract may kill cancer cells and slow the spread of tumors. Human studies are still needed for all developing areas.



Lion's mane mushrooms (also marketed as hou tou gu or yamabushitake)are named for their broad, shaggy appearance resembling the shape of a lion's mane. Along with their potential health benefits, they have a palatable flavor described as resembling scallops or lobster making lions mane popular in both culinary and

medicinal uses in China, India, Japan and Korea. The mushrooms can be consumed raw, cooked, dried or steeped as a tea and their extracts are often used on over-the-counter health supplements

Animal studies suggest that lion's mane mushroom and its extracts are very safe, even at high doses. However, allergic reactions in humans have been reported, so anyone with a known mushroom allergy should avoid it. (Source https://www.healthline.com/nutrition/lions-mane-mushroom#TOC_TITLE_HDR_11 )



For further information, contact Mike Withrow, arevlifesciences@gmail.com 778-929-6536. For more information visit www.arevlifesciences.com.

On behalf of the Board,

Mike Withrow

CEO & Director

ABOUT AREV Life Sciences Global Corp.

AREV Life Sciences Global Corp. is a fully integrated, publicly traded, early-stage life science enterprise dedicated to delivering therapeutic interventions to public health through extraction of unique compounds, discovery, innovation and successful collaborations. The company's leadership drives discovery programs for clinical complexities presented by malnutrition, viral infectious diseases and the inflammatory response system. AREV is invested in commercial innovations in phytomedicinal discoveries of small molecule antivirals and for related neglected chronic co-morbidities and innovations human nutrition. AREV is dedicated to designing and delivering innovation in rational drug design, driven by presenting global epidemiological characteristics of multiple challenges to international human and animal health. AREV is a member of both BIOTECanada and The Biotechnology Innovation Organization (BIO).

NEITHER THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATIONS SERVICES PROVIDER HAVE REVIEWED OR ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

FORWARD LOOKING INFORMATION

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release may include forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements within, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward looking. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, exploitation and exploration successes, and continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. There can be no assurances that such statements will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required under the applicable laws. This press release contains forward-looking statements. The use of any of the words "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "project", "should", "believe" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. These statements speak only as of the date of this press release. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks various risk factors discussed in the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis under the Company's profile on www.sedar.com.

