MITO: Seeking to Repair Mitochondria to Solve Unsolvable Medical Conditions

Stealth Biotherapeutics MITO is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing therapies to treat mitochondrial dysfunction associated with genetic mitochondrial disease and many age-related diseases.
The primary candidate from Stealth to make this breakthrough is with a compound called elamipretide. Elamipretide is a peptide compound that readily penetrates cell membranes and targets the inner mitochondrial membrane where it binds reversibly to cardiolipin. Elamipretide is being investigated in the treatments of various conditions, including:
• Barth Syndrome
• Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD)
• Friedreich's Ataxia (FRDA)
• Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration
• Leber's Hereditary Optic Neuropathy (LHON)
• Neuromuscular nDNA-related Primary Mitochondrial Myopathy
In our view, several key issues lead us to believe that Stealth may ultimately be able to bring new therapies to the market. The first thing to remember is that, despite the disappointments in some recent attempts, mitochondrial treatment research is creating exciting possibilities. Stealth, for example, is currently pursing treatments for such diseases as dry AMD, which causes blindness for millions, heart conditions of varying names that are impacting thousands of lives and conditions plaguing many in the United States and around the world such as Alzheimer's and dementia. And while the treatments Stealth is pursuing aren't across the finish line yet, clinical results that show at least some level of success while proving to be safe for patients to use, allowing the approval processes to move forward.
We are also of the opinion that larger biopharma and drug companies will be interested in partnering with, investing in, or acquiring Stealth due to the advances they have made in the mitochondrial research and the delivery system they have developed. Additionally, Stealth has a proprietary delivery system that solves the problems other companies have had getting their therapies to the appropriate location in the body. We believe this system may be the first "product" that Stealth is able to market and begin to bring in revenue to the company.
The therapy that we currently believe has the most potential to come to market and garner substantial interest from patients is the dry AMD therapy involving elamipretide. Discussed in more detail above, the dry AMD market is a large one with more than 10 million people being impacted in the United States. There are no current treatments for dry AMD and it is the leading cause of blindness for older adults in the developed world, leading us to believe that there would be a solid demand for a treatment that could improve and extend the sufferers eyesight. As such, we are anxiously awaiting the results of the current Phase 2 trial that was recently completed.
Finally, an investment in Stealth ultimately, in our view, comes down to the belief in the leadership of the company and the processes and vision they have that plays a big part in whether MITO is a stock worthy of consideration. And it is in the talking with management and diving into their research process that makes us believe that Stealth is worth a look for investors that have a higher risk tolerance. Of course, there are risks, but we believe there is upside potential as well. Stealth research is focused on a specific segment of the mitochondria—cardiolipin—which plays a vital role in many human functions, rather than the broader whole mitochondria itself, which we believe leads to a better possibility of success. From discussions with management and digesting statements and presentations they have given in the past, we came away impressed with the dedication and knowledge of the science displayed and believe that the team in place is a solid one to take Stealth to the next level.
DISCLOSURE: Zacks SCR has received compensation from the issuer directly, from an investment manager, or from an investor relations consulting firm, engaged by the issuer, for providing research coverage for a period of no less than one year. Research articles, as seen here, are part of the service Zacks SCR provides and Zacks SCR receives quarterly payments totaling a maximum fee of up to $40,000 annually for these services provided to or regarding the issuer. Full Disclaimer HERE.
