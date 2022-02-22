Kaival Brands (NASDAQ: KAVL) Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Bid Price Rule

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice.

Kaival Brands KAVL is the exclusive global distributor of all products manufactured by Bidi Vapor LLC, including the BIDI(R) Stick disposable electronic nicotine delivery system (“ENDS”), intended exclusively for adults 21 and over. Kaival Brands today announced its receipt of a letter dated Feb. 17, 2022, from The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC notifying the company that it has regained compliance with the minimum bid price requirement under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) (the “Bid Price Rule”). The letter noted that the company’s common stock had a closing bid price of at least $1.00 for a minimum of ten consecutive trading days from Feb. 3 through 16, 2022, and the company has regained compliance with the Bid Price Rule. Accordingly, Nasdaq considers the matter closed.

About Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc.

Based in Grant, Florida, Kaival Brands is a company focused on growing and incubating innovative and profitable products into mature and dominant brands in their respective markets. The company’s vision is to develop internally, acquire, own, or exclusively distribute these innovative products and grow each into dominant market-share brands with superior quality and recognizable innovation. Kaival Brands is the exclusive global distributor of all products manufactured by Bidi Vapor LLC. For more information about the company, visit www.KaivalBrands.com.

