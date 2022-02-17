AREV Life Sciences Advances Developments, New Appointments, and Relationships

[ALERT} If you are scrambling wondering how to find profitable trades in the current market conditions then you need to Click Here to Learn this Winning Bear Market Options Strategy.





VANCOUVER, BC – TheNewswire - February 17, 2022 - AREV Life Sciences Global Corp. AREV AREVF AREV ("AREV" or the "Company") AREV Life Sciences announced today its new corporate acquisitions and maturation of multiple product lines are being matched with appointments and expanding corporate capacity in the Scientific Advisory Committee, and IP Council.

The Company is pleased to announce the appointment of Douglas Sorocco to its Scientific Advisory Committee and IP Council and the company's extension of services with Strategic Health Resources LLC. AREV's expanding pipeline of consumer products and therapeutic innovations are now entering mature stages of development.

With further consideration of global impact of this contemporary global famine and the occurrence of Elon Musk being challenged to responding to the World Food Programs solicitations for support, AREV Life Sciences is expanding its efforts to ensure SUSTAINN can meet the challenges of securing global formulary inclusion of SUSTAINN, its ready to use therapeutic food currently in development.

"I'm very excited for Doug Sorocco to be part of this critical effort that is positioned to drive both profitability for the company and relief to patient populations in need of viable approaches to treating inanition." said Roscoe Moore DVM, MPH PhD, former United States Assistant Surgeon General (retired), Board Member, Global Virus Network, Institute of Human Virology University of Maryland School of Medicine and who serves as Chair, AREV Scientific Advisory Committee.



Doug Sorocco ESQ will be serving as the company's patent attorney and IP Advisor for its maturing intellectual property portfolio. He practices in all areas of intellectual property law including patent, trademark, copyright, technology, and assists clients with intellectual property matters requiring litigation, licensing, technology counselling and complex transactions.



Doug is registered to practice before the United States Patent and Trademark Office. His practice has focused on acquiring and/or commercializing intellectual property assets as well as portfolio management, licensing and transactional matters. Doug is ranked in Band 1 (the top band) for intellectual property law by the highly regarded Chambers USA: America's Leading Lawyers for Business 2021, and he was selected for inclusion in The Best Lawyers in America® 2022 for Litigation – Intellectual Property, Litigation – Patent, Patent Law and Technology Law. In 2021, Best Lawyers named him the Oklahoma Lawyer of the Year for Technology Law. In 2021, Managing Intellectual Property continues to rank Doug as an IP Star.



Doug's scientific background has focused on all areas of biotechnology and life sciences (including molecular biology, cell biology, glycobiology, biochemistry, developmental biology, immunology, microbiology, virology, and genetics; pharmaceutical compositions; molecular diagnostics and techniques; medical devices and equipment) as well as chemistry and chemical engineering. Doug has significant experience in providing strategic and tactical intellectual property counsel to individual clients, universities, large pharmaceutical and manufacturing companies, and start-up biotechnology companies. He is currently an adjunct faculty member at the Oklahoma City University School of Law and has served as an adjunct in the Physiology Department of the University of Oklahoma's Health Sciences Center. Prior to joining Dunlap Codding in 1996, Doug with Dick & Harris, a Chicago intellectual property boutique law firm. Doug was named one of 15 Minority Rainmakers of the Year in 2014 by the Minority Corporate Counsel Association. In 2016, he received the George Lewis Advocacy Award from the Oklahoma City Mayor's Committee on Disability Concerns.





"These new additions to AREV's corporate efforts assure acceleration of the enterprises immediate goals as we come closer to market entry with milestone products" said Mike Withrow CEO of AREV Life Sciences. "Our corporate leadership is fully committed to keeping pace with the capacities of both senior management and our Advisory Boards as we advance product development and research efforts in our human nutrition and the company's preclinical phytomedicinal therapeutic research with a range of emerging corporate partners, to deliver value to the investors and create paradigm shifts in the treatment of inanition and address other clinical. disparities facing patient populations and the general consumer marketplace."



AREV is extending its relationship with Strategic Health Resources LLC. (SHR) a health care focused government relationship consulting firm based in Arlington, Virginia. With 30 + years of extensive experience in advancing legislation for the healthcare industry and the small cap biotechnology sector. SHR is tasked with addressing committees have jurisdiction to facilitate formulary inclusion of SUSTAINN in the USAID approved list of RUTF's. The UNICEF-WHO-WB Joint Child Malnutrition Estimates inter-agency group updates regularly the global and regional estimates in prevalence and numbers for each indicator. In 2020, globally, 149.2 million children under the age of 5 years of age were stunted, 45.4 million wasted, and 38.9 million overweight. Currently, 61 countries have some form of treatment for severe acute malnutrition Most of the ready-to-use therapeutic food (RUTF) is used in emergency response. UNICEF procures an estimated 75- 80 per cent of the global demand for RUTF, averaging 49,000 metric tons (MT) per year over the last four years, suitable to treat 3.5 million children.1 Despite the high volumes through UNICEF, it still only covers 25 per cent of the global estimated number of children suffering from severe wasting. RUTF procured by governments, non-governmental organizations (NGOs) and other United Nations (UN) agencies cover an additional five to ten per cent. As such, approximately 65-70 per cent of children suffering from severe wasting, globally, do not have access to treatment.

Further, the Company is pleased to announce that the Company has issued 100,000 stock options to Directors, Officers and Consultants of the Company at a price of $0.29 for a period of 5 years from the issuance dated. These options will vest immediately.

For further information, contact Mike Withrow, arevlifesciences@gmail.com 778-929-6536. For more information visit www.arevlifesciences.com.

On behalf of the Board,

Mike Withrow

CEO & Director

ABOUT AREV Life Sciences Global Corp.

AREV Life Sciences Global Corp. is a fully integrated, publicly traded, early-stage life science enterprise dedicated to delivering therapeutic interventions to public health through extraction of unique compounds, discovery, innovation and successful collaborations. The company's leadership drives discovery programs for clinical complexities presented by malnutrition, viral infectious diseases and the inflammatory response system. AREV is invested in commercial innovations in phytomedicinal discoveries of small molecule antivirals and for related neglected chronic co-morbidities and innovations human nutrition. AREV is dedicated to designing and delivering innovation in rational drug design, driven by presenting global epidemiological characteristics of multiple challenges to international human and animal health. AREV is a member of both BIOTECanada and The Biotechnology Innovation Organization (BIO).

