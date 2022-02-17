Blackhawk Subsidiary Digital Mind Technology Starts Phase 1 Development of Digital Therapeutic Platform and is on Track for Completion in Q2, 2022

[TODAY ONLY] Get 40% OFF Benzinga's winning options trading strategy even during bear markets. Click Here to See the Trades!

Phase 1 development of new digital therapeutic platform underway

Pilot study in 69 patients completed

Helping cancer patients live better with pain

Improved mental health outcomes in pain management

Vancouver, British Columbia – TheNewswire - February 17, 2022 – Blackhawk Growth Corp. BLR; BLR; BLRZF; (Frankfurt:0JJ) (the "Corporation" or "Blackhawk"), is pleased to announce that its subsidiary, Digital Mind Technology Pty. Ltd. ("DMT") has started its phase 1 development of a digital therapeutic application designed for treating cancer patients experiencing pain and at risk of mental health disorders. DMT expects to complete phase 1 in Q2, 2022,

DMT's clinical trials in cancer patients aim to develop a mindfulness intervention that is useful in pain management. Pain, endured for any length of time unsustainably can result in low mood and lead to depression, anxiety and other related mental health disorders. The mindfulness intervention will be designed to manage negative patterns of thoughts and behaviours.

With pain being one of the most common symptoms reported by nearly 70% of cancer patients1, DMT is creating a digital therapeutic application and web platform between patients and clinicians that can be used by patients to more effectively deal with pain.

Cancer pain remains a challenging symptom occurring long after treatment completion, with a prevalence of 20-50% in cancer survivors.2 The burden of mental health disorders appearing as a co-morbidity in cancer patients is high with around a quarter of cancer patients experiencing depression 3-5. A cancer diagnosis is life changing and in itself is a source of considerable psychological and emotional distress.

Dr Russell says: "In our pilot clinical trial in 69 patients, we saw that a digital therapeutic was helpful in treating cancer patients cope with fear of cancer recurrence. We are progressing well with our digital therapeutics platform to help cancer patients cope with pain that will have substantial benefit to mental health and wellbeing".

About Blackhawk Growth

Blackhawk is an investment holding company looking to create substantial value for its shareholders through the acquisition and development of high growth companies. It has focused its investments in the health, cannabis and cannabidiol industries in both Canada and the United States. Its portfolio of companies includes Sac Pharma, TERP Wholesale LLC, LeichtMind Clinics, Noble Hemp, Spaced Food, NuWave Foods, Digital Mind Therapeutics and MindBio Therapeutics, as well as a share position in Gaia Grow Corp. GAIA.

For further information please contact:

Frederick Pels, Chief Executive Officer

(403)-991-7737

fred@blackhawkgrowth.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statement

All statements in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, are "forward-looking information" with respect to the Company within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including with respect to the development of a digital therapeutic application by Digital Mind Technology Pty. Ltd. The Company provides forward-looking statements for the purpose of conveying information about current expectations and plans relating to the future and readers are cautioned that such statements may not be appropriate for other purposes. By its nature, this information is subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that may be general or specific and which give rise to the possibility that expectations, forecasts, predictions, projections or conclusions will not prove to be accurate, that assumptions may not be correct and that objectives, strategic goals and priorities will not be achieved. These risks and uncertainties include but are not limited those identified and reported in the Company's public filings under the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise unless required by law.

