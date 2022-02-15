Molecule Holdings Inc. to Launch Seven New Products in the Ontario Cannabis Store for Spring and Summer

Ottawa, ON – TheNewswire - February 15, 2022 – Molecule Holdings Inc. MLCL EVRRF ("Molecule" or the "Company"), a Canadian craft-focused cannabis beverage production company, is pleased to announce that the Ontario Cannabis Store selected seven new flavours of Molecule beverages to include in its upcoming spring launch. The products that have been accepted by the province include multiple flavours from the Company's recently announced pillar brands: CANAJO, EMBODY, and PHRESH, along with our partner brand, PROPER.

The new line-up includes the following Molecule products: CANAJO Regular, CANAJO Espresso Spice, EMBODY Blood Orange + Rosemary Sparkling Red Tea, EMBODY Mint + Honey Sparkling Green Tea, PHRESH Summer Punch, PHRESH STRAINS Pineapple Express, and PROPER Blueberry Pomegranate.

The added presence of these new products will greatly expand the current offerings available in the Ontario Cannabis Store from five to twelve products, including our four cornerstone Molecule brands and three brand partners.

PHRESH STRAINS

In addition, we are excited to announce the creation of the first SKU from PHRESH STRAINS, the Company's first line extension to the popular PHRESH family. Using naturally derived terpenes, STRAINS showcases the aroma and flavour characteristics of popular cannabis strains and allows consumers to enjoy them in drinkable formats. The Company believes this a significant step towards bridging the gap between flower and beverages and will allow consumers, especially new consumers in the cannabis beverage space, to compare the flavour profiles of the strains while removing the harshness associated with smoke.

Commented David Reingold, CEO Molecule, "This is a transformative day for Molecule. This new group of products will almost triple our current offering in the market and provides us with the needed volume base to run efficiently and deliver nationally. The new and robust offering allows us to provide category solutions to provinces and retailers looking to take advantage of the beverage market with exciting new flavours. The cannabis beverage category is unique in Canada, with high barriers to entry for companies attempting to enter the industry. The launch of these new flavours in the Ontario Cannabis Store can provide Molecule with significant opportunities to grow substantially within this category."

For further information, please contact:

André Audet, Chairman and Co-Founder Phone: 1 (888) 665-2853 x101

Email: andre@molecule.ca www.molecule.ca

About Molecule Holdings Inc.

Molecule is a licensed producer dedicated to creating cannabis-infused beverages for the Canadian market. We produce leading, top-quality drinks to provide opportunity and choice to people seeking a convenient and social way to consume cannabis. Molecule is focused on growing both our portfolio, and the overall cannabis beverage market. We want to ensure people have the best opportunity to find exactly the product and experience they thirst for.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its regulation services provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking information" ("forward-looking information") within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking information and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that discusses predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements relating to the anticipated launch of additional flavours in the Ontario Cannabis Store; the number and flavours of Molecule products expected to be included in the Ontario Cannabis Store's spring launch; the impact of new sales to the Ontario Cannabis Store on the Company's business; the expected effect of PHRESH STRAINS in the marketplace; the anticipated consumers of PHRESH STRAINS; and the Company's ability to produce cannabis-infused beverages for the Canadian beverage market to provide opportunities for people to consume cannabis. In disclosing the forward-looking information contained in this press release, the Company has made certain assumptions.

The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in this forward-looking information as a result of regulatory decisions, competitive factors in the industries in which the Company operates, prevailing economic conditions, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking information should not be unduly relied upon. Any forward-looking information contained in this news release represents the Company's expectations as of the date hereof and is subject to change after such date. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities legislation.

