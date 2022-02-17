Blackboxstocks, Inc. Closed 2021 on Strong Trajectory for Upcoming Year

Photo by Ishant Mishra on Unsplash

Blackboxstocks Inc. BLBX has been on quite a journey.

A pandemic, rising inflation, labor shortages, and a supply chain crisis were all obstacles standing in the way of most companies. Marriott International Inc. MAR, for example, continues to fight for talent as it struggles with a 10,000-person staff shortage, and even Tesla Inc. TSLA looks like it is experiencing supply-chain issues in its search for graphite. However, where many saw hardship, Blackbox saw opportunity. With much of the workforce disenfranchised, not working, and at home, Blackbox found itself as the perfect solution for people looking for something to do and a way to earn a living.

Blackboxstocks: The Financial Story in Press Releases

The total revenue for 2020 reached $3.4 million signifying a 217% increase compared to the prior year. While Blackbox’s revenue grew, its operating losses decreased from 95% of revenue in 2019 to 12% in 2020. Armed with $1 million in debt financing from Feenix Venture Partners, the company continued this growth throughout 2021.

On May 1, the company announced a record quarterly revenue of $1.5 million in the first quarter of 2021 and continued this growth in the second quarter.

November was a particularly active month for Blackbox. It announced a $12 million upsized public offering on Nov. 10, providing 2.4 million shares of common stock for the public at $5 a share. Blackbox noted that it intends to use the net proceeds to further develop the Blackbox system platform, expand product offerings, and fund marketing initiatives.

On November 16, Blackbox announced a 90% year-over-year increase in revenue in the first three quarters of 2021. Just a week later, Blackbox announced that it reached over 6,000 active subscribers on its platform, a major milestone for the company. Armed with significant funding and a steady increase of recurring revenue, the company projected record-high revenue for the fourth quarter.

In a December 14 announcement, Blackbox announced a record month for recurring revenue and cash receipts. Of the company’s $1.2 million in cash receipts, 67% stemmed from annual subscriptions, and the company expects that fourth-quarter revenue will now land at the high end of guidance.

As a message to potential investors, CEO Gust Kepler had this to say: “We are just getting started. With our unique platform, we believe that Blackbox is well-positioned to cater to the explosive democratized trading movement.”

