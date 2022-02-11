PlantFuel Announces Upsizing of Non-Brokered Private Placement

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

Mississauga, Ontario – TheNewswire – February 11, 2022 – PlantFuel Life Inc. FUEL PLFLF BR ("PlantFuel" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has increased the size of its previously announced private placement (the "Private Placement") from gross proceeds of $3,000,000 to up to $3,500,000. The Company will now issue up to 7,000,000 units (the "Units") at a price of $0.50 per Unit.

Each Unit will be comprised of one common share (each a "Share") and one common share purchase warrant (each a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one additional Share of the Company, at a price of $0.62 per Share for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance.

The Shares and Warrants issued will be subject to a four-month hold period, pursuant to securities laws in Canada.

The Company intends to use the proceeds from the Private Placement to support its launch at Amazon and GNC and also for general working capital.

The company has also launched its investor relations website www.PlantFuellife.com. This will allow investors to access all relevant information about the company stock, business and products.

PlantFuel Life Inc is a scientifically focused, plant-based wellness company managed by successful entrepreneurs with extensive experience in the areas of consumer-packaged goods, manufacturing, logistics, and distribution. https://plantfuellife.com/

