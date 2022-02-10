Manicouagan's Bulk Sample Material Contains Suite of Platinum Group Metals & Between 2.36 & 2.92% Nickel

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

Benzinga Trading School is now offering a 7 day trial! Click Here to Join the #1 Trading Educational Platform!

Montréal – TheNewswire - February 10, 2022 – St-Georges Eco-Mining Corp. SX SX SXOOF (FSE:85G1) is pleased to provide a status update on the Manicouagan Project located on the Québec North-Shore. Representative samples obtained from the approximately one metric ton bulk sample, collected in the fall of 2021, returned nickel grades between 2.36% and 2.92% and Palladium grades between 1.4 and 9.5 g/t.

The Company is in the process of finalizing a report for its 2021 Manicouagan exploration activities. Once the report is completed, the Company should be able to release additional results and additional comments. Assay results are considerably behind schedule and the report will necessarily have incomplete results for the drilling program.

The Company is continuing with the logging of historic core recovered from the 2006-2008 drilling programs. This work will allow for constructing of a three-dimensional model based on surface and drilling results and preparing for the next phase of drilling later this year.

Manicouagan Bulk Sampling

The Company's exploration team collected approximately one metric ton of high-grade Ni-Cu-Co-PGE massive sulphide material from surface at the Bob Showing last fall. The showing is located near the center of the Manicouagan project area. The geologist team obtained this material from blasting and channel cuts to provide a metallurgical bulk sample. This bulk sample will test the recovery of nickel, copper, cobalt, platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, and iridium.

Four representative samples weighing from 1.51 to 5.82 kg totaling 13.65 kg from the Bob Showing were collected. The four samples were inserted into identified plastic bags and sealed. The sample bags were transported by helicopter first and then trucked to the facilities of Magnor Exploration Inc. in Ville de La Baie. The four bags were sent to the ALS Laboratories to determine an average grade for St-Georges incoming metallurgical tests. Results received from this work are included in Table 1 for PGEs and Table 2 for base metals.

The material collected is a massive sulfide with +50% sulfide content. The balance of the bulk sample is in airtight containers and stored in a safe place with a controlled oxygen and water atmosphere in order to avoid self-combustion of the ore rich in nickeliferous pyrrhotite. This material is waiting to be sent to St-Georges' contracted metallurgical facilities.

The results are very encouraging and in line with past work conducted on the property.

Sample # Weight Pt Pd Os Ru Ir Rh kg ppm ppm ppm ppm ppm Ppm D591736 5.82 3.60 5.00 0.14 0.82 0.27 1.10 D591737 3.16 4.50 1.40 0.09 0.80 0.23 0.52 D591738 1.51 4.30 9.50 0.13 0.86 0.24 0.85 D591739 3.16 2.50 5.60 0.15 1.00 0.31 0.89 Average 3.41 3.73 5.38 0.13 0.87 0.26 0.84

Table 1 – Representative PGE samples from Bulk sample collected from Bob Showing.

Sample # Weight Cu Ni Co Fe kg % % % % D591736 5.82 1.785 2.92 0.106 47.1 D591737 3.16 3.120 2.36 0.057 45.7 D591738 1.51 0.445 2.36 0.143 41.7 D591739 3.16 1.490 2.78 0.095 45.3 Average 3.41 1.71 2.61 0.10 44.95

Table 2 – Representative sample results for base metals from Bob Showing.

Historic Core Sampling Program

The Company's geological contractors for the Manicouagan project have retrieved all available historic core from the project site and are moving it to a facility located in Ville de La Baie, Quebec. The historic core includes approximately 4,500 meters of the 4,727 meters program completed in 2007-08. This core is being relogged and samples collected where not previously sampled. Due to the limited sampling by past explorers coupled with the realization that platinum group elements (PGEs) may be more widely distributed than previously identified, the Company is selectively sampling additional portions of the historic core.

STATEMENT BY JEAN-PAUL BARRETTE GÉO. / P.GEO. SENIOR GEOLOGIST AND QUALIFIED PERSON ACCORDING TO NATIONAL INSTRUMENTS NI 43-101

The technical information contained in this report has been reviewed by Jean-Paul Barrette Géo/ P.Geo, is an independent project geologist for Magnor Exploration Inc and consultant for St-Georges Eco-Mining Corp. Mr. Barrette is a member of the Ordre des Géologues du Québec (OGQ) with the membership number OGQ # 619. Mr. Barrette has sufficient experience (37 years) and relevant to the style of mineralization and the type of deposit under study and the activity undertaken to qualify as a competent person as defined by NATIONAL INSTRUMENT 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

"Frank Dumas"

FRANK DUMAS



Director & COO

About St-Georges Eco-Mining Corp.

St-Georges develops new technologies to solve some of the most common environmental problems in the mining sector, including maximizing metal recovery and full circle EV battery recycling. The Company explores for nickel & PGEs on the Julie Nickel Project and the Manicougan Palladium Project on Quebec's North Shore and has multiple exploration projects in Iceland, including the Thor Gold Project. Headquartered in Montreal, St-Georges' stock is listed on the CSE under the symbol SX and trades on the US OTC under the Symbol SXOOF, and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol 85G1.

The Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or the accuracy of the contents of this release.

Copyright (c) 2022 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.