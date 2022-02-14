Mullen Study Shows Mullen FIVE Scores Strong Against Tesla, Ford Models

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

Mullen Automotive MULN, an emerging electric vehicle (“EV”) manufacturer, has released results of a market study comparing the Mullen FIVE to two industry-leading competitors: the Tesla TSLA Model Y and Ford F Mach-E. Mullen commissioned the detailed EV market study and conceptual benchmark comparison last year, partnering with consulting firm GO GROW LLC (“GO”) to develop a comprehensive, consumer-facing, market exploration of the EV category. The study, which involved a sample of almost 4,000 respondents, was also designed to field and test a future-seeing, conceptual execution, and benchmark comparison of the Mullen FIVE Crossover product against the two other vehicles. According to the company, results of the study show the Mullen FIVE, an industry newcomer, generating strong metrics across the continuum of test variables, both relative to the competitive benchmarks and on an absolute basis. The Mullen FIVE’s design, performance and feature set were all strong points, according to the study. “The Mullen FIVE is a fantastic EV, and it felt great when we received an overwhelmingly positive response to the FIVE at the 2021 LA Auto Show world debut,“ said Mullen CEO and chair David Michery in the press release. “But it’s absolutely incredible to see this further corroborated scientifically through this extensive market study conducted by GO. The findings from this study will play a key role in our application with the U.S. Department of Energy’s AVTM program.”

About Mullen Automotive Inc.

Mullen is a Southern California-based automotive company that owns and partners with several synergistic businesses working toward the unified goal of creating clean and scalable energy solutions. Mullen has evolved over the past decade in sync with consumers and technology trends. Today, the company is working diligently to provide exciting EV options built entirely in the United States and made to fit perfectly into the American consumer’s life. Mullen strives to make EVs more accessible than ever by building an end-to-end ecosystem that takes care of all aspects of EV ownership. To learn more about the company, visit www.MullenUSA.com.

