CANG: Initiating Coverage – Fintech Car Purchase Transactions Online Platform in China with Dealer Network for Car Trading, Financing, Connecting Buyers, OEMs

By T. Moore, CFA

Initiating Coverage

We initiated coverage of Cango Inc. CANG with a $7.50 price target valuation for the ADS (American Depository Shares).

Cango is a fintech online transactions platform in China. It facilitates autos transactions & financing through its technology platform and superior user experience for simple and enjoyable car purchases.

One-stop auto transaction service platform and well-positioned for electric vehicles.

Cango is the leading #1 online player for Lower Tier cities in China where dealerships need logistics and technology infrastructure support because of lower volumes than in the major cities.

We forecast positive net profits & EPS. Has an ownership stake in Li Auto (LI), a hybrid & electric vehicle manufacturer, worth $230 million (47% of CANG's market cap). Special Dividend 7% Yield is likely to occur in 2022.

Cango began as a lending intermediary for financing car transactions. Then, Cango added aftermarket services and leasing income. Two years ago, it expanded auto trading to source cars for dealers, assist with dealers trading with one another and facilitate direct purchases by buyers.

Beneficiary of auto financing penetration for new car purchases, dealership network needs and electric vehicles penetration growth. China is the world's #1 largest new car market.

China accounted for 55% of global EVs volume sold in 2021. 15% of new passenger cars sold in China in 2021 were electric vehicles (including hybrids). 30% of CANG's car trading transactions in 2021 were from NEVs (battery electric & hybrids).

Asset-light business with diversified funding sources and partners for vehicle transactions.

Focuses on Lower Tier & Tier-Two Cities dealerships in China. Has access to a nationwide network in 350 cities in China with access to 48,000 car dealers with 19,000 sales reps.

2 million car buyers served so far. SaaS solutions for dealers were launched in 2018 for better sourcing of cars for dealers & dealer-to-dealer and real-time inventory management.

Based in Shanghai, China and is a VIE (variable interest entity).

Sales growth of 33% in 2022 & 27% in 2023 are our forecasts, driven by Auto Trading.

Cango helps dealerships source reliable supply & brands. Dealerships not in major cities (80% of Cango's revenues) do not have direct access to reliable new inventory, stable prices, premium brands or mid-tier brands. Due to the dealer's low monthly volumes compared to large urban areas. Despite lower population growth than in Tier 1 & 2 cities, these lower tier dealers comprise 40-45% of China's car volumes.

Version 3.0 of its business evolution is recently underway, which creates a one-stop shop closed loop in the value chain. Allowing Cango to touch all involved players of OEMs, dealers, customers, lenders, insurers. Cango's centralized sourcing from OEMs, its logistics, warehousing and last-mile service for dealers in lower tier cities, are a complementary suite of supply chain services to non-authorized dealers. Cango has aligned with OEMs like BMW, Mercedes, Audi, Lexus, Tesla, XPeng, Li Auto.

Catalysts and Attractive Aspects are more detailed in our initiation report:

1. Technology Platform Penetration & Lower Tier Cities Niche

2. Auto Trading Has Large Addressable Market Penetration Opportunity

3. Electric Vehicles Rapid Growth Contribution in China

4. Chip Shortage Easing in Summer 2022

5. Operating Leverage Scale

6. Li Auto Stake Can Appreciate Further or Be Monetized

7. Special Dividend 7% Yield

8. Net Income & Buybacks

9. China Stock Market Re-Rating in 2022

Valuation

We value Cango Inc. CANG using a peer comparables valuation methodology based on both EV/Sales & P/E multiples of the peer group applied to our 2022 forecasts.

We reach $7.50 valuation price per ADS by taking a blended average of the peer group average of 2.3x EV/Sales 2022 & 13.1x P/E 2022 applied to our forecasts.

We acknowledge that many peers have higher operating margins and different enough segments revenue mix. However, Cango's holding of Li Auto ADSs is important added value ($230 million).

Our peer comp table includes some China-based stocks, which we believe already factors in a discount for regulatory and geopolitical risks in China. Instead of using only EV/Sales, which would generate a higher price target, we deemed that P/E is also needed to be factored in to reflect the lower gross margin profile of Cango versus some peers.

Please see the Risks section of our full report.

