Mullen Automotive Announces Funding To Continue Momentum

Mullen Automotive MULN, an emerging electric vehicle (“EV”) manufacturer, today announced that it has bolstered its balance sheet with $4 million in funding over the past week through a combination of the initial drawdown of $2.5 million under a $30 million equity line from Esousa Holdings LLC. and debt financing from existing shareholders. According to the update, this brings the total funding received over the past two months to more than $40 million. “This financing represents one of several financial avenues that the company is pursuing to address the growth and demand for our electric vehicles,” said David Michery, CEO and chairman of Mullen Automotive. “The debut of our EV crossover, the Mullen FIVE, at the 2021 LA International Auto Show this past November was a great success and very well received by everyone. Our electric cargo van program is taking off with lots of interest coming in for our fleet team. These fundings are among several financial strategies we are using to continue our momentum and move into the next phase of our execution. This is just the start for Mullen. We are looking forward to showcasing all we have to offer.”

About Mullen Automotive Inc.

Mullen is a Southern California-based automotive company that owns and partners with several synergistic businesses working toward the unified goal of creating clean and scalable energy solutions. Mullen has evolved over the past decade in sync with consumers and technology trends. Today, the company is working diligently to provide exciting EV options built entirely in the United States and made to fit perfectly into the American consumer’s life. Mullen strives to make EVs more accessible than ever by building an end-to-end ecosystem that takes care of all aspects of EV ownership. For more information about the company, visit www.MullenUSA.com.

