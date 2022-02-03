Blackhawk Publishes MindBio Therapeutics Investor Presentation & Q&A Event on Website

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

Vancouver, British Columbia – TheNewswire - February 3, 2022 – Blackhawk Growth Corp. BLR; BLR; BLRZF; (Frankfurt:0JJ) (the "Company" or "Blackhawk") is pleased to announce that it has published its recent investor presentation and Q&A event on their website here: https://www.blackhawkgrowth.com/investors/media.html

The presentation event, held on Feburary 2nd, 2022, was a huge success with large groups of both retail and institutional investors from Australia and Canada dialing into the video conference call.

The presentation and Q&A session can also be seen here: https://vimeo.com/manage/videos/672968969

"This was a great opportunity for investors to meet Justin Hanka and get a better understanding of MindBio and its value-add for our shareholders" said Frederick Pels, CEO of Blackhawk Growth Corp. "The presentation gave us an opportunity to share information on the world class clinical trials and also for shareholders to ask questions relating to the spinout and listing of MindBio. We look forward to keeping our shareholders updated with our progress over the coming months."

About Blackhawk Growth

Blackhawk is an investment holding company looking to create substantial value for its shareholders through the acquisition and development of high growth companies. It has focused its investments in the health, cannabis and cannabidiol industries in both Canada and the United States. Its portfolio of companies includes TERP Wholesale, Sac Pharma, LeichtMind Clinics, Noble Hemp, Spaced Food, NuWave Foods, MindBio Therapeutics and Digital Mind Technology, as well as an equity position in Gaia Grow GAIA.

For further information please contact:

Frederick Pels, Chief Executive Officer

(403)-991-7737

fred@blackhawkgrowth.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statement

All statements in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, are "forward-looking information" with respect to the Company within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The Company provides forward-looking statements for the purpose of conveying information about current expectations and plans relating to the future and readers are cautioned that such statements may not be appropriate for other purposes. By its nature, this information is subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that may be general or specific and which give rise to the possibility that expectations, forecasts, predictions, projections or conclusions will not prove to be accurate, that assumptions may not be correct and that objectives, strategic goals and priorities will not be achieved. These risks and uncertainties include but are not limited those identified and reported in the Company's public filings under the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise unless required by law.

