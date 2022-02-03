CleanGo GreenGo Innovations Inc. Announces Appointment of Interim CFO

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

Vancouver, B.C. - TheNewswire – February 2, 2022: CleanGo Innovations Inc. CGII SOFSF APO ("CleanGo") or (the "Company) ) is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms. Paula Pearce-Sarvucci as Interim Chief Financial Officer of the Company, effective immediately.

Ms. Pearce-Sarvucci is a director of Clean Go Green Go and an Officer of CleanGo Innovations. She is an employee of CleanGo Innovations as well as the acting Corporate Secretary and Treasurer. Paula has prior US public company experience and currently does the book keeping for the Company.

The Company has accepted the resignation of Gary Lobb as Chief Financial Officer of the Company. The Company wishes to thank Mr. Lobb for his contributions to the Company and wishes him all the best in his future endeavours

About CleanGo Innovations

CleanGo Innovations Inc. is an international publicly traded company that specializes in the development of early staged, green, non-toxic and sustainable technology companies. We provide access to capital, executive management and industry experience to grow our portfolio of companies.

CleanGo Innovations experienced team bring new ideas and innovation based on science to find solutions to the current world we live in. Customers rely on quality, nontoxic products to keep their homes clean and their loved ones safe. For more information visit our website : https://cleangogreengo.com

