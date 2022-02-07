Telling More Diverse Kids' Stories Makes Perfect Sense For This Company

Picture credit: SOCIAL.CUT on Unsplash

This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice.

Diversity in the entertainment industry is an often-discussed topic. Recent controversies about how the Oscars have been too homogenous and the refusal of NBC to televise the 2022 Golden Globes for its apparent lack of diversity are just a few examples.

The issue is also being addressed in programs and offerings for young children, too.

GROM Social Enterprises Inc. GROM, a Florida-based entertainment, technology, and social media company focused on safe programming for children up to the age of 13, agreed to acquire Curiosity Ink Media last April, and one of that company’s first initiatives under the GROM umbrella is to create programming that reflects a wide diversity of voices and experiences that are often overlooked in entertainment.

For example, Curiosity Ink is currently producing “Thunderous,” a new original IP franchise that tells the story of an Indigenous teenager who finds that her Native American teachings offer clues to her survival when she finds herself transported to a parallel spirit world.

While the “Thunderous” franchise will debut in April as a graphic novel, it will serve as a launch point for possible future publishing opportunities as well as potential brand extensions, including consumer products, a recurring TV series, and, ultimately a feature film series.

A New Model Required?

The point is to start mining storytelling from non-traditional sources, explains Russell Hicks, the chief content officer at Curiosity Ink Media.

“The world in which we live is so much more diverse than what is currently shown in media, and we want to find stories and storytellers that are outside of the traditional European mold,” he told Benzinga. “What are the stories that come from other cultures? We want to find those storytellers and share their rich tales which offer strong entertainment potential.”

With “Thunderous,” GROM and Curiosity Ink are working with an Indigenous writer to tell a story that reflects a unique culture, has universal values and appeal, and can connect with everyone watching or reading.

“It tells about their culture, their lore, but it also incorporates real-life issues that are universal and will offer human truths that resonate with everyone emotionally,” Hicks said. “With all these ideas, we are looking for people to tell stories that they grew up with and recognize as their own.”

Other companies in the entertainment arena are attempting to make similar commitments to more diverse programming.

Starz, a Lionsgate Entertainment Corp. LGF company, launched its #TakeTheLead initiative almost a year ago to highlight its plan to initiate more diverse programming. Netflix Inc. NFLX has committed to spending more than $100 million to improve the diversity of the organization as a whole.

For Hicks, who has also taken over as president of GROM’s Philippines-based animation studio Top Draw Animation, the move toward more diverse storytelling is a natural one, not something that is simply tokenism.

“We have come a long way, but we now need to take the next step,” he said. “The Brothers Grimm were once exciting, but now we need to find new stories that are equally exciting.”

This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice.