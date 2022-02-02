PlantFuel(R) Announces Successful Completion of its OTCQB Listing

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

MISSISSAUGA, ON – TheNewswire - February 2, 2022 -- PlantFuel Life Inc. FUEL FUEL PLFLF BR ("PlantFuel" or the "Company") announces today it has completed its listing on the U.S. trading market with its common shares being posted on the OTCQB under the symbol "PLFLF". The company will continue to trade on the CSE under the Symbol "FUEL".

The Company has chosen to trade on this US marketplace to provide current and future US-based investors with greater access, ease of trading, home country disclosure, current financial disclosures, and Real-Time Level 2 quotes on www.otcmarkets.com.

"Listing on the OTCQB venture stage marketplace is an important milestone for the Company," said Brad Pyatt, CEO of the Company. "Qualifying for OTCQB demonstrates our commitment to increasing our investor base while providing our current and future U.S. investors convenient access to the same ease of trading, timely news and information enjoyed by investors in Canada."

About PlantFuel Life Inc.

PlantFuel Life, Inc., is a scientifically focused, plant-based wellness company managed by successful entrepreneurs with extensive experience in the areas of consumer-packaged goods, manufacturing, logistics, and distribution. https://plantfuellife.com/

