Rethinking Company Healthcare Plans: This Firm Offers Benefits And AI-Driven Predictive Tools To Improve Patient Outcomes

Photo by the National Cancer Institute on Unsplash

Edmundo Gonzalez, co-founder, and CEO of Marpai Inc. MRAI was a guest speaker at Benzinga’s All Access on Jan. 28, 2022.

Edmundo discusses his company’s technology and AI tools that can help predict patient health outcomes. Marpai is first and foremost technology company that provides health care plans and benefits for companies that have opted to be self-insured.

Watch the full interview here: