Why Pitney Bowes Shares Are Falling

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)
Pitney Bowes Inc. PBI shares are trading lower by 18.7% at $5.01 Tuesday morning after the company reported worse-than-expected fourth-quarter EPS results.
Pitney Bowes reported quarterly earnings of 6 cents per share which missed the analyst consensus estimate of 11 cents per share by 45.45 percent. The company reported quarterly sales of $984.00 million which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $961.63 million by 2%.
"The fourth quarter capped another important year in our transformation," said Marc B. Lautenbach, President and CEO, Pitney Bowes. "While not without challenges, we delivered our fifth consecutive year of consolidated revenue growth. In the aggregate, SendTech and Presort grew revenues and EBIT year-over-year, which is a significant achievement."
[LIVE NOW ON YOUTUBE] Click Here to Watch a FREE MASTERCLASS on the Ultimate Bear Market Survival Guide with Matt Maley! (register to get the recording if you cannot attend LIVE)
"Global Ecommerce had a successful peak in terms of service levels with 99 percent of all committed parcels delivered ahead of the holidays; however, supply chain challenges and shifts in consumer buying behavior led to lower volumes, impacting that segment's fourth-quarter financial results," Lautenbach stated.
Pitney Bowes has a 52-week high of $11.07 and a 52-week low of $4.90.
If you are not using this trading strategy, you are leaving money on the table...
If you are blindly looking up and trading stocks the way 99% of traders are, you are missing on HUGE potential returns. Even new traders who started following this option trading strategy instantly began seeing returns they wouldn't have had otherwise. With even two trades per month with this strategy, you will start seeing the difference in your trading account. Don't waste any more time "guessing" and "getting lucky". Click Here to See if you Qualify for Benzinga Options!
For today only, we are gifting away our Benzinga Options Starter newsletter for only $7. This includes two heavily researched trades per month from lead trader, Nic Chahine. For the same cost of a cup of coffee, less than the cost of a Netflix subscription, and less than the average order at McDonalds you will receive top-tier education and winning trade alerts to maximize your portfolio returns. This also includes a 14-day full money-back guarantee if you cancel. There is absolutely no risk! Click Here Now to Get Started!
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.