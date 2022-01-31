PlantFuel Life Announces Share for Services

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

Get the Inside Access Traders Are Using to Profit More and Win Bigger. Don’t Miss Out on Benzinga Pro! Click Here to Start a Free 14-day Trial - No Credit Card Required

Mississauga, Ontario – TheNewswire - January 31, 2022 – PlantFuel Life Inc. FUEL FUEL PLFLF BR ("PlantFuel" or the "Company") announces that, pursuant to an agreement (the "Agreement") entered into with a consultant (the "Consultant"), it proposes to issue an aggregate of 138,753 common shares (the "Shares") of the Company at a deemed price of CAD$0.55 per Share for past services provided by the Consultant to settle fees of US$60,000 (CAD$76,314) owing to the Consultant.

All Shares are subject to a mandatory four month hold period from the date of issuance.

For additional information contact:

PlantFuel Life Inc.

E: ir@plantfuel.com

About PlantFuel Life Inc.

PlantFuel Life Inc is a scientifically focused plant-based wellness company managed by a group of successful entrepreneurs who have extensive experience in the areas of consumer-packaged goods, manufacturing, logistics, and distribution. FUEL is a CPG life science company focused on the plant-based foods and supplements industry. https://plantfuel.com/

The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Copyright (c) 2022 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.