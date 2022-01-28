Save Foods Sets Sights On Berry Industry On Heels Of Promising Trial Results

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

Save Foods SVFD, an agri-food tech company specializing in eco crop protection, today announced that it is extending the range of applications of its eco crop protection treatment after successfully applying it to fresh berries in a recent trial. According to the update, the results showed a significant reduction in produce waste while maintaining freshness over time. “This trial demonstrates that Save Foods’ treatment could have a transformative effect on the fresh berry industry,” said Dr. Neta Matis, COO of Save Foods’ Israeli subsidiary, Save Foods Ltd. “We have shown that our eco protection treatment helps solve two of the major problems in the industry: short shelf-life and a high level of waste and loss. We are looking forward to sharing our cost-effective, non-toxic treatment with growers worldwide, and facilitating access to new opportunities.”

About Save Foods Inc.

Save Foods is an Israel-based agri-food tech company that addresses two of the most significant challenges in the fresh produce industry: food waste and loss and food safety. Save Foods is dedicated to delivering cost-effective, easy to implement solutions for improved safety, freshness and quality, every step of the way from field to fork. Collaborating closely with its customers, Save Foods develops technology that benefits the entire supply chain and improves the safety and quality of life of both workers and consumers. Save Foods’ initial applications are in post-harvest treatments in fruit and vegetable packing houses processing citrus, avocado, pears, bell peppers and mangos. By controlling and preventing pathogen contamination and significantly reducing the use of hazardous chemicals and their residues, Save Foods’ eco products not only prolong the shelf life of fresh produce and reduce food loss and waste, but they also ensure a safe-to-consume end product. For more information about the company, visit www.SaveFoods.co.

