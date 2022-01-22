St-Georges to Prosecute its Claims Against Litigious UK Group

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

Montréal, January 22, 2022 – St-Georges Eco-Mining Corp. SX SXOOF (FSE: 85G1) announces today that it has served a statement of claims to BWA Group PLC, "BWA", and its subsidiary, Kings of the North Corp. The claims seek damages of $277,640 for breach of contract and various other causes of action.

The Corporation is aware of the press release issued by BWA on December 31, 2021, in which BWA states that it has commenced a civil action against the Corporation in relation to the KOTN transactions. The BWA claim seeks, among other things, damages of $1,500,000 against the Corporation and its former CEO, alleging breach of contract, conspiracy and various other causes of action (the "BWA Claims").

The Corporation believes the BWA claims are entirely without merit and frivolous. The Corporation will vigorously defend the BWA Claims and will prosecute its own claims against BWA and KOTN.

Under the circumstance, the Corporation will also undertake to divest its interest in BWA gradually.

"(…) Legal litigation is not part of St-Georges' business model (…) the Company has mandated its lawyers to handle this file and is not expecting management to be side-tracked from the pursuit of its business goals and objectives (…) although a nuisance, the distraction that this lawsuit seeks to create, is not significant in relation to the corporation's strategic development plan (…)" commented St-Georges' COO, Frank Dumas.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

"Frank Dumas"

FRANK DUMAS

COO & Director.

About St-Georges Eco-Mining Corp.

St-Georges develops new technologies to solve some of the most common environmental problems in the mining sector, including maximizing metal recovery and full circle EV battery recycling. The Company explores for nickel & PGEs on the Julie Nickel Project and the Manicougan Palladium Project on Quebec's North Shore and has multiple exploration projects in Iceland, including the Thor Gold Project. Headquartered in Montreal, St-Georges' stock is listed on the CSE under the symbol SX and trades on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol 85G1 and on the OTCQB Venture Market for early stage and developing U.S. and international companies. Companies are current in their reporting and undergo an annual verification and management certification process. Investors can find Real-Time quotes and market information for the company on www.otcmarkets.com

The Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or the accuracy of the contents of this release.

