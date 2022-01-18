AREV SAB member Richard Van Breeman PhD publishes landmark study on CoVid19

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

VANCOUVER, BC -TheNewswire - January 18, 2022 - AREV LIFE SCIENCES GLOBAL CORP. AREV AREV AREVF ("AREV" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a recent study by Richard Van Breeman PhD, a member of AREV's Scientific Advisory Board (SAB), along with collaborators at Oregon State University's (OSU) College of Pharmacy, the Linus Pauling Institute and OSU's Global Hemp Innovation Center, published in the January edition of the Journal of Natural Products has demonstrated the potential utility of specific cannabinoids against all variants of Covid19

"This exciting research generated from Dr Van Breeman's lab demonstrates the opportunities that AREV is positioned to take advantage of in the life science sector. Our SAB represents a range of expertise that is maturing significant advances in the development of new therapeutics for infectious disease and human nutrition" said Mike Withrow, CEO of AREV Life Sciences. "AREV congratulates Dr. Van Breeman and his team and looks forward to further collaborations".

The study demonstrates cannabigerolic acid, or CBGA, and cannabidiolic acid, CBDA bind to the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein, blocking a critical step in the process the virus uses to infect people in both the alpha and beta variant of the virus which was via a mass spectrometry-based screening technique invented in Van Breemen's laboratory. Lab tests showed that cannabigerolic acid and cannabidiolic acid prevented infection of human epithelial cells by the coronavirus spike protein and prevented entry of SARS-CoV-2 into cells.

"Acids from hemp, could be used to prevent SARS-CoV-2 infection and also to shorten infections by preventing virus particles from infecting human cells said Dr. Van Breeman. "The two cannabinoids with the highest affinities for the spike protein were CBDA and CGBA, and they were confirmed to block infection". Cell entry inhibitors, like the acids from hemp, could be used to prevent SARS-CoV-2 infection and also to shorten infections by preventing virus particles from infecting human cells. They bind to the spike proteins so those proteins can't bind to the ACE2 enzyme, which is abundant on the outer membrane of endothelial cells.

Roscoe Moore DVM, MPH, PhD Board Member of the Global Virus Network at the Institute of Human Virology, University of Maryland School of Medicine and Member of the AREV SAB said "This new investigation demonstrating the efficacy of cannabinoids to arrest CoVid-19 replication has implications for the development of much needed clinical options for addressing the pandemic. Further research by a number of institutions involved in federally sponsored research networks are positioned to further advance this discovery to clinical stages of investigation".

Further to the Nov 30 2021 acquisition of Wright and Well Essentials Inc., Arev has identified a licensed producer also in Oregon and entered into a Term Sheet with CBD99 Inc. CBD99 is a large scale, low cost processor of CBD, CBG, CBN, Delta 8, and Delta 9 THC and supplier of Proprietary Extraction technologies. The company has a patent portfolio of Remediation, Extraction, Cannabinoid conversion and separation methods. The successful completion of the target acquisition puts Arev in the position of a low cost producer with access to biomass to produce the Cannabinoid ingredients for use in its Sea Cucumber, CBDa and CBGa formulations. (an anti-inflammatory product) and Hops, CBDa and CBGa (a sleep aid product).

The non-binding term sheet with Aibeida Lifetech Limited ("Aibeida"), a Hong Kong company and its wholy owned subsidiary CBD99 Inc, an Oregon company and certain affiliates. The Company is currently working on the valuation prior to taking the next steps towards a definitive agreement. The acquisition is contemplated to be a mixture of cash through a convertible debenture and equity.

About the Linus Pauling Institute at OSU- The Linus Pauling Institute is a research institute located at the Oregon State University with a focus on health maintenance. The mission statement of the institute is to determine the functional roles of micronutrients and phytochemicals in promoting optimal health and to treat or prevent human disease, and to determine the role of oxidative stress and inflammation in health and disease. There are several major areas of research occurring at the institute, focused on many vitamins, minerals and other compounds found in the diet.

About the OSU College of Pharmacy: The OSU College of Pharmacy prepares students to be pharmacy practitioners and pharmaceutical sciences researchers and emphasizes their continued contributions to improved health, advancing patient care and the discovery of medicines.

About the Journal of Natural Products: Established in 1938 The Journal of Natural Products is a monthly peer-reviewed scientific journal covering all aspects of research on the chemistry and/or biochemistry of naturally occurring compounds. It is co-published by the American Society of Pharmacognosy and the American Chemical Society.

Further, the Company is pleased to announce that the Company has issued 200,000 stock options to Directors, Officers and Consultants of the Company at a price of $0.33 for a period of 5 years from the issuance dated. These options will vest immediately.

For further information, contact Mike Withrow, arevlifesciences@gmail.com 778-929-6536. For more information visit www.arevlifesciences.com.

On behalf of the Board,

Mike Withrow

CEO & Director

About AREV Life Sciences Global Corp.

AREV is an early-stage life science discovery enterprise dedicated to delivering solutions to public health through discovery, collaborations in the life science industry, and pathogen remediation. AREV is invested in commercial innovations in phytomedicinal discoveries of small molecule antivirals and for related neglected chronic co-morbidities and innovations human nutrition including the late-stage development of a Ready-to-Use Therapeutic Food (RUTF) for Severe Acute Malnutrition (SAM) and an Enteral Formula targeting the long-term effects of chronic infection. AREV is dedicated to designing and delivering innovation in rational drug design, driven by presenting global epidemiological characteristics of multiple challenges to international human and animal health. AREV is a member of both BIOTECanada and The Biotechnology Innovation Organization (BIO).

