Draganfly Partners with Women And Drones to Help Drive Excellence in the Drone Industry

Los Angeles, CA. January 19, 2022 – Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ: DPRO) (CSE: DPRO) (FSE: 3U8) (“Draganfly” or the “Company”), an award-winning, industry-leading drone solutions and systems developer, is pleased to announce a partnership with Women And Drones, the premier global platform for women who are disrupting, innovating and shaping the future of STEM and aviation.

Women And Drones’ educational programs range from kindergarten to career in an effort to balance the gender equation in the industry currently, as well as for the future of flight. The organization offers Drone Flight Services including aerial imagery and drone product beta testing.

According to evtol.com, data shows that women are still severely under-represented in the drone industry. As of June 2021, approximately 6.7 percent of drone pilots registered by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) were women.

“Draganfly is thrilled to be working with Woman And Drones to support and elevate women in the UAS and AAM industry. Our company was built on inclusivity and a passion for creating the world’s best drone solutions. Diversity is crucial to the success and growth of this important segment of the global economy,” said Cameron Chell, CEO of Draganfly.

“It is an honor to partner with Draganfly, a global UAV leader, to inspire more women to pursue careers in STEM and aviation, with an emphasis on UAS and AAM. Together, we look forward to bolstering diversity, equity and inclusion in the drone industry, which will improve business outputs and profitability,” said Sharon Rossmark, CEO of Women And Drones.

About Draganfly

Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ: DPRO; CSE: DPRO; FSE: 3U8) is the creator of quality, cutting-edge drone solutions, software and AI systems that revolutionize the way organizations can do business and service their stakeholders. Recognized as being at the forefront of technology for over 20 years, Draganfly is an award-winning, industry-leader serving the public safety, agriculture, industrial inspections, security, mapping and surveying markets. Draganfly is a company driven by passion, ingenuity, and the need to provide efficient solutions and first-class services to its customers around the world with the goal of saving time, money, and lives.

About Women And Drones:

Women And Drones is the leading membership organization dedicated to driving excellence in the uncrewed aircraft systems (UAS) and Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) industry by advocating for female participation in this dynamic segment of the global economy. We partner with companies committed to an inclusive culture where women can thrive. Our educational programs range from kindergarten to career in efforts to balance the gender equation in the industry now, as well as for the future of flight.

For more information, visit https://womenanddrones.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

