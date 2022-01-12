CleanGo Innovations Inc. is Pleased to Provide an Update on its Oil and Gas Treatment Results, Reporting an Aggregate 110% Increase in Production

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)



Vancouver, B.C. – TheNewswire - Jan 12th, 2022 - CleanGo Innovations Inc. CGII SOFSF APO ("CleanGo") or (the "Company") is pleased to provide an operational update regarding its downhole Oil & Gas applications. As stated in a previous press release, dated November 29, 2021, CleanGo signed an agreement with Clean Sweep Industrial to deploy its proprietary Oil & Gas formulation on both surface and down hole applications.

On July 23rd, 2021, CleanGo Deployed 1000 liters of its proprietary Oil & Gas formulation into two wells located near Camrose, Alberta in the Viking formation. These wells had an API of 32 and were producing light oil at a depth of 985 meters.

Following the treatments our formulation did not create any disruption at the production plant and the following results were reported to the Alberta Oil & Gas Production Regulator: In the first month, Well One showed a 57% increase in production relative to the three-month baseline preceding this treatment, the second month showed a 43% increase while the third month showed a 29% increase. In aggregate and over the course of the three months, our product improved production by an average of 43% by volume.

Well Two showed an increase in oil production of 550% over the first month, while the second, third and fourth month were stable at an average increase of 200% relative to the third month baseline preceding the treatment.

Combined, these results represent an overall improvement of 110% relative to the three-month average proceeding the treatment run times. Equipment run times were comparable before and after the treatment. These data are now publicly available on the Petrinex Network (https://www.petrinex.ca/) and can be viewed on any Oil & Gas reporting software in North America.

"This development adds significant value to our industrial model and our company as a whole" stated Anthony Sarvucci, CEO of CleanGo Innovations. "By replacing the toxic chemicals currently used in the Oil and Gas space with our proprietary green products, this is a win for both CleanGo Innovations and Oil and Gas companies".

About CleanGo Innovations

CleanGo Innovations Inc. is an international, publicly traded company that specializes in the development of early-staged, green, non-toxic and sustainable technology companies. We provide access to capital, executive management and industry experience to grow our portfolio of companies.

The company is proud of its suite of proprietary, Green Seal Certified non-toxic green products that are Health Canada approved to claim 99.9% disinfecting of viruses and bacteria on a hard surface. CleanGo's portfolio is proud to be a part of Cruelty Free / Leaping Bunny as a certified product while being both family and pet safe. It is CleanGo's mission to create the world's leading non-toxic, green solutions for the worlds cleaning problems.

CleanGo Innovation's experienced team brings new ideas and innovation based on science to find solutions to the problems of current world we live in. Customers rely on quality, nontoxic products to keep their homes clean and their loved ones safe.

