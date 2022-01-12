Global Supply Shortages Have Exposed Weaknesses Inherent in This Critical Industry — Is There Another Way?

Photo by Elena Mozhvilo on Unsplash

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

The recent global supply chain shortage has disrupted the normal flow of goods to which Americans are accustomed. In the age of Amazon.com Inc. AMZN and Uber Technologies Inc. UBER, consumers expect things on demand. With a click, all sorts of goods and services arrive like magic. Few people consider the dizzying intricacies of the system that facilitates this culture of speed, ease, and abundance.

Many hands are involved in producing and transporting the simplest of goods in today’s byzantine economy. While this is normally out of sight, out of mind, the COVID-19 pandemic has, like so many things, altered that. Computer chips, cars, clothes, and furniture are just some of the countless goods that many have struggled to find or waited months to have delivered.

COVID-19 swept through manufacturing and industrial centers throughout the world, from China and Southeast Asia to Western Europe and the United States. The factories that populated these countries were shut down and production halted. Seeing this, and anticipating a drop in demand from consumers in the west, the global shipping industry reduced its operations.

Americans did not reduce their spending and demand for goods. In fact, in many cases, demand grew as consumers used the money saved on dining out and travel on improving their home offices and outfitting their basements with new TVs and home gyms. The global chain could not keep up, and even as manufacturing capacity has ramped up, the backups will likely be felt for a long time.

This same system underpins the modern food supply system. Production is global and relies heavily on concentrated factory farming. The avocado on your toast is likely from Mexico, while the snap peas in your stir fry are from Zambia. And the dozen roses your Tinder date gave you? Kenya.

So what’s to be done?

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. AGRI is a company that believes that with new technology and a shift toward more diverse and localized growing, the world’s food supply can be made stronger and more resilient.

The company reports that it is dedicated to helping the world grow “clean, green, better” food through technology-aided techniques and advanced growing facilities, operations and systems. It hopes this will allow for a more localized, decentralized food system that is less reliant on a global supply chain subject to disruptions.

If you’re interested in learning more about AgriFORCE’s operations and vision, check out here.

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.