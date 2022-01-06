CleanGo Innovations Inc. Earns Coveted Green Seal Certification

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

Portfolio Company CleanGo GreenGo's Three Flagship Products Attain GS-8 Edition 5.6 Standard Certification, proving the products reduce waste, protect human & environmental health and are effective to strict Green Seal Standards

Get the Inside Access Traders Are Using to Profit More and Win Bigger. Don’t Miss Out on Benzinga Pro! Click Here to Start a Free 14-dayTrial - No Credit Card Required

Vancouver, B.C. – TheNewswire - January 06, 2021 - CleanGo Innovations Inc. CGII CGII SOFSF APO ("CleanGo") or (the "Company) announces its wholly owned subsidiary CleanGo GreenGo has received Green Seal Certification of it's compliance with industry leading GS-8 standards for its three-flagship cleaning and disinfecting products: CleanGo GreenGo Total Purpose, Fabric and Carpet & Industrial cleaners.

CleanGo GreenGo's products met Green Seal's stringent standard for household use cleaning products. Green Seal requires products to be made from renewable material and sets strict sustainability criteria covering everything from raw materials to production to packaging. The cleaners were screened for carcinogens, reproductive toxins, mutagens, phthalates, parabens, and any other toxic ingredients that don't belong near adults, children or pets. Only the safest, most responsible, and most effective products achievable today are able to meet this standard.

"In a marketplace crowded with toxic and dangerous cleaning products and products making unsubstantiated green claims, the Green Seal mark helps consumers make healthier, greener choices with confidence," said Anthony Sarvucci, CEO of CleanGo Innovations. "By earning independent certification to Green Seal's rigorous standard, CleanGo GreenGo has proven our flagship products are among the safest, greenest and most effective cleaning products available today.

This achievement will help CleanGo GreenGo products differentiate themselves from products simply labeled ‘green' or ‘non-toxic' and solidifies that CleanGo GreenGo products strive to be the best. The company has always believed in moving consumers away from toxic and caustic cleaning products that go down our drains and into the waterways and adversely affect marine life. Having our flagship products able to display the Green Seal logo is a major milestone getting us closer to revolutionizing home cleaning safely and effectively."

About Green Seal

Green Seal® is a global nonprofit organization with a mission to transform the economy for a healthier, greener world. Since 1989, Green Seal has applied rigorous standards for health, environmental sustainability and product performance to its certification programs to empower better purchasing decisions. Green Seal has certified thousands of products, services and spaces from hundreds of leading companies including 3M, Ecolab, Georgia Pacific, Hilton, Westin, Marriott and Staples, and is specified by countless schools, government agencies, businesses and institutions. Today, the Green Seal certification mark is a universal symbol that a product or service meets the highest benchmark of health and environmental leadership.

About CleanGo Innovations

CleanGo Innovations Inc. is an international publicly traded company that specializes in the development of early staged, green, non-toxic and sustainable technology companies. We provide access to capital, executive management and industry experience to grow our portfolio of companies.

CleanGo Innovations experienced team bring new ideas and innovation based on science to find solutions to the current world we live in. Customers rely on quality, nontoxic products to keep their homes clean and their loved ones safe. For more information visit our website : https://cleangogreengo.com

On behalf of the CEO & Board of Directors

Anthony Sarvucci

Chief Executive Officer

CleanGo Innovations Inc.

anthony@cleangogreengo.com

NEITHER THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

Forward-looking Information

This news release may contain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian and U.S. securities legislation. Forward-looking statements can often be identified by words such as "will", "plans", "expects", "may", "intends", "anticipates", "believes", proposes" or variations of such words including negative variations thereof and phrases that refer to certain actions, events or results that may, could, would, might or will occur or be taken or achieved. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors, including risks and uncertainties relating to general economic, market or business conditions or changes in laws, regulations and policies affecting the Company's operations. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance or events and, accordingly are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements due to the inherent uncertainty of such statements. Any forward-looking statements included in this news release are made as of the date hereof and the Company does not intend to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as expressly required by law.

Copyright (c) 2022 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.