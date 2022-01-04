CleanGo GreenGo Innovations Inc. Announces Issuance of Stock Options

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)
Vancouver, B.C. - TheNewswire – January 4, 2022: CleanGo Innovations Inc. CGII CGII SOFSF APO ("CleanGo") or (the "Company) announces it has granted incentive stock options to certain directors, officers and consultants of the Company to acquire an aggregate of 1,100,000 common shares in the capital of the Company at an exercise price of $0.65 (the "Options") in accordance with the Company's incentive stock option plan. The Options are exercisable for a five-year term expiring January 1, 2027. As a result of this stock option grant, the Company has 1,100,000 stock options issued, representing 9.76% of its issued and outstanding share capital
About CleanGo Innovations
CleanGo Innovations Inc. is an international publicly traded company that specializes in the development of early staged, green, non-toxic and sustainable technology companies. We provide access to capital, executive management and industry experience to grow our portfolio of companies.
CleanGo Innovations experienced team bring new ideas and innovation based on science to find solutions to the current world we live in. Customers rely on quality, nontoxic products to keep their homes clean and their loved ones safe. For more information visit our website : https://cleangogreengo.com
On behalf of the Board of Directors
Anthony Sarvucci
Chief Executive Officer
CleanGo Innovations Inc.
anthony@cleangogreengo.com
