CleanGo GreenGo Innovations Inc. Announces Issuance of Stock Options

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

Vancouver, B.C. - TheNewswire – January 4, 2022: CleanGo Innovations Inc. CGII CGII SOFSF APO ("CleanGo") or (the "Company) announces it has granted incentive stock options to certain directors, officers and consultants of the Company to acquire an aggregate of 1,100,000 common shares in the capital of the Company at an exercise price of $0.65 (the "Options") in accordance with the Company's incentive stock option plan. The Options are exercisable for a five-year term expiring January 1, 2027. As a result of this stock option grant, the Company has 1,100,000 stock options issued, representing 9.76% of its issued and outstanding share capital

Get the Inside Access Traders Are Using to Profit More and Win Bigger. Don’t Miss Out on Benzinga Pro! Click Here to Start a Free 14-dayTrial - No Credit Card Required

About CleanGo Innovations

CleanGo Innovations Inc. is an international publicly traded company that specializes in the development of early staged, green, non-toxic and sustainable technology companies. We provide access to capital, executive management and industry experience to grow our portfolio of companies.

CleanGo Innovations experienced team bring new ideas and innovation based on science to find solutions to the current world we live in. Customers rely on quality, nontoxic products to keep their homes clean and their loved ones safe. For more information visit our website : https://cleangogreengo.com

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Anthony Sarvucci

Chief Executive Officer

CleanGo Innovations Inc.

anthony@cleangogreengo.com

NEITHER THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

Forward-looking Information

This news release may contain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian and U.S. securities legislation. Forward-looking statements can often be identified by words such as "will", "plans", "expects", "may", "intends", "anticipates", "believes", proposes" or variations of such words including negative variations thereof and phrases that refer to certain actions, events or results that may, could, would, might or will occur or be taken or achieved. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors, including risks and uncertainties relating to general economic, market or business conditions or changes in laws, regulations and policies affecting the Company's operations. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance or events and, accordingly are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements due to the inherent uncertainty of such statements. Any forward-looking statements included in this news release are made as of the date hereof and the Company does not intend to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as expressly required by law.

Copyright (c) 2022 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.