Merlot in a Can, Anyone? Making a Splash in the Wine World

Photo by Maja Petric on Unsplash

The following post was written and/or published as a collaboration between Benzinga’s in-house sponsored content team and a financial partner of Benzinga.

Not that many years ago, drinking merlot wine appeared to be less than all the rage if the infamous scene in the wine road trip movie “Sideways” was anything to go by.

By many accounts, sales of merlot wine initially dipped as a result of the scene when Miles drunkenly proclaims in rather fruity language he will not drink any more of the stuff. There was even a scientific study carried out on the supposed effects of the movie on consumer habits.

Now, years later, you can readily get merlot, and many other wines, in a can. No corkscrew, no fancy glasses, just a can.

One growing player in the convenience wine sector is Florida-based Splash Beverage Group Inc. SBEV, which owns the Copa di Vino brand featuring merlot by the can along with several other different grape offerings, including chardonnay, riesling and pinot grigio.

Distribution Adds to Convenience

With the wine-by-the-can trend catching on, the company is now upping its game following a recent agreement signed with AB ONE, the wholesale distribution arm owned by Anheuser-Busch InBev SA BUD, owners of such beer brands as Budweiser and Stella Artois. The move will significantly expand Splash’s presence in major new markets such as New York City, Boston and Los Angeles.

And it’s not just the Copa di Vino wine brand. Splash’s Pulpoloco sangria and non-alcoholic performance drink brand TapouT are also part of the distribution deal, the largest single transaction executed by the company.

“This distribution agreement marks a major milestone for Splash and our brands, making them available to millions of new consumers from New York City to Los Angeles,” said Bill Meissner, president and chief marketing officer at Splash. “We believe AB ONE is very intentional in their choice of brands, and we see this agreement as further confirmation of Splash’s brand development and growth strategy.”

Increasingly Mainstream

Canned wines have now gone mainstream. From pioneers Union Wine Co. and its Underwood brand to the well-known House Wine brand, now owned by larger, privately held Precept Wine LLC, wine in a can is increasingly widespread.

Even from the traditional wine homeland of France, canned wines are a thing. Chateau Maris, for example, makes such canned wines from the Languedoc region in the home country along with its more traditional offerings.

And big beverage groups such as AB InBev and Constellation Brands Inc. STZ are clearly interested in the trend. Constellation teamed up with the National Football League to launch wine brand Crafters Union in late 2019.

Splash, through the distribution move, is clearly making another splash in the convenience wine and other drinks-by-the-can trend.

The preceding post was written and/or published as a collaboration between Benzinga’s in-house sponsored content team and a financial partner of Benzinga. Although the piece is not and should not be construed as editorial content, the sponsored content team works to ensure that any and all information contained within is true and accurate to the best of their knowledge and research. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.