Why Healthcare Triangle Shares Are Rising

Healthcare Triangle Inc (NASDAQ: HCTI) shares are trading higher after the company announced it acquired DevCool.

"With the acquisition of DevCool, Healthcare Triangle will implement technological advancements designed to improve hospitals' provisioning of patient care, reduce information technology costs, and enable faster EHR deployments for hospital clients as part of its strategy to consolidate its leadership position in the healthcare space," said Suresh Venkatachari, Chairman and CEO of Healthcare Triangle.

"This will further provide clients to host their EHR on public clouds (Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud, and Microsoft Azure) with the HCTI's CloudEz Platform and expertise," Venkatachari stated.

Healthcare Triangle has a 52-week high of $4.35 and a 52-week low of $2.06.