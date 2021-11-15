BZ Chart Of The Day: Sundial Growers

The best traders don’t guess. They let the market tell them what to do. And shares of Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL) may be about to speak.

Some levels are more important than others in the financial markets. The 90-cent level is important for Sundial. It was a support level in June and early July, and then it became a resistance level in the latter part of July.

After a large move higher, the stock is trading above this important level. If 90 cents becomes a support level again, it could set the stage for another move higher.

But if this support breaks, there may be a rapid and large move lower. This is why Sundial traders are focused on 90 cents.

