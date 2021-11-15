 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

BZ Chart Of The Day: Sundial Growers

Mark Putrino , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 15, 2021 11:26am   Comments
Share:
BZ Chart Of The Day: Sundial Growers

The best traders don’t guess. They let the market tell them what to do. And shares of Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL) may be about to speak.

Some levels are more important than others in the financial markets. The 90-cent level is important for Sundial. It was a support level in June and early July, and then it became a resistance level in the latter part of July.

After a large move higher, the stock is trading above this important level. If 90 cents becomes a support level again, it could set the stage for another move higher.

But if this support breaks, there may be a rapid and large move lower. This is why Sundial traders are focused on 90 cents.

To learn more about charts and trading check out the new Benzinga Trading School.

sndl_12.png

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SNDL)

Village Farms Bolsters Presence In Quebec Via CA$46.7M Acquisition Of 70% Stake In ROSE LifeScience
Tesla Top-Discussed Stock On WallStreetBets Heading Into New Week; Nvidia, Sundial And These Are Other Top Trends
70 Biggest Movers From Friday
SNDL Stock Surges! Americans Getting High With Their Grandparents, New Thanksgiving Tradition? – Cannabis Daily November 12, 2021
The Week In Cannabis: Earnings Season, A GOP Legalization Bill, Seth Rogen & Sarah Silverman's Campaign
Why Canopy Growth Shares Are Trading Higher Today
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZ Chart Of The DayPenny Stocks Technicals Small Cap Top Stories Markets Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com