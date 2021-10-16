 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

This Chip-Testing Company Has Generated Better One-Year Returns Than Intel, AMD, Nvidia And Teradyne
Shanthi Rexaline , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 16, 2021 12:48pm   Comments
Share:
This Chip-Testing Company Has Generated Better One-Year Returns Than Intel, AMD, Nvidia And Teradyne

The iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ: SOXX) has advanced about 34% over the past year, outperforming the Nasdaq Composite Index, which clocked in gains of about 23% for the same period.

Semiconductor companies were among the beneficiaries of the COVID-19 pandemic. The work-from-home and study-from-home trends necessitated computers, accessories, gadgets and phones, which are powered by chips.
The semiconductor shortage that ensued also worked in the industry's favor.

Meet The Chip Industry's Outperformer: Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR), which was founded in May 1977, is a supplier of semiconductor test and reliability qualification equipment. Its solutions are designed to reduce the cost of testing, to perform screening and stress testing and burn-in or cycling of homogeneous and heterogenous logic and memory semiconductor integrated circuits, sensors, power and optical devices.

Related Link: Why Aehr Test Systems Stock Is Making New 52-Week Highs Today

Strong Fundamentals And Order Flow Support Stock: After trading at sub-$2 levels for much of the latter half of 2020, the stock broke above the level in early December. It traded mostly between $2 and $3 until mid-July 2021 before taking off, catalyzed by a strong quarterly result and a $10.8-million contract award.

In late August, the company announced the receipt of a $3 million order to support the production, testing and burn-in of silicon carbide power semiconductors for EVs. Shortly after, it announced a first-time order from China for its FOX singulated die test and burn-in system for silicon photonics production.

In early September, the company announced a $19.4 million order from a major automotive semiconductor supplier, which it identified as a Fortune 500 company.

Aehr Vs. Industry Titans: Over the past year, Aehr shares are up about 1,330%. In comparison, Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) shares are down 0.4%.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) and NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) have gained about 30% and 47%, respectively, in the same period. Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ: TER), which manufactures semiconductor testing equipment, is up about 26% over the past year.

Aehr shares closed at $21.15 on Friday up 2.22%.

Related Link: Why AMD Is Looking 'Solid' Into The Year-End

Photo by Jeremy Bezanger on Unsplash

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AEHR)

Aehr Test Systems Insider Trades $1.7M In Company Stock
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
35 Biggest Movers From Friday
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Dow Surges 80 Points; ChemoCentryx Shares Spike Higher
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
Mid-Day Market Update: Crude Oil Rises 2%; Allogene Therapeutics Shares Plunge
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: chips semiconductorsPenny Stocks Small Cap Markets Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com