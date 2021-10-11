 Skip to main content

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 11, 2021 7:35am   Comments
  • Keybanc lifted Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) price target from $645 to $670. Netflix shares rose 0.1% to $633.00 in pre-market trading.
  • JMP Securities raised ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE: NOW) price target from $639 to $705. ServiceNow shares rose 0.3% to $619.35 in pre-market trading.
  • Berenberg boosted the price target for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) from $240 to $270. Eli Lilly shares rose 1.1% to $236.56 in pre-market trading.
  • HC Wainwright & Co. boosted the price target for Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CAPR) from $9 to $14. Capricor Therapeutics shares rose 6.4% to $3.97 in pre-market trading.
  • Raymond James boosted ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCXI) price target from $62 to $107. ChemoCentryx shares rose 2.1% to $39.21 in pre-market trading.
  • Keybanc cut the price target for Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTON) from $185 to $155. Peloton Interactive shares fell 0.9% to $85.30 in pre-market trading.
  • BMO Capital raised the price target on TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ: TA) from $44 to $60. TravelCenters of America shares fell 2.1% to $54.46 in pre-market trading.
  • Barclays raised Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE: ALV) price target from $95 to $105. Autoliv shares rose 0.6% to $92.20 in pre-market trading.
  • Piper Sandler raised the price target for Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE: NET) from $125 to $141. Cloudflare shares fell 2.3% to $136.40 in pre-market trading.
  • UBS cut the price target on Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE: HYLN) from $14 to $5. Hyliion Holdings shares fell 4.5% to $7.47 in pre-market trading.

