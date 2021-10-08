 Skip to main content

California Says Yes To Smokable Hemp And No To Delta 8 ― Cannabis Daily October 8, 2021
asli.tolon@gmail.com , Benzinga Contributor  
 
October 08, 2021 12:41pm   Comments
Start The Day With The Best Daily Pre-Market Overview Of The Cannabis Space

 

LA Sheriff's Department budgets $5 million to support the eradication of illegal marijuana grows.

California legalizes smokable hemp and hemp in food products but bans the sale of delta 8.

In today's episode we covered the following public companies:

 

  • Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL)
  • cbdMD (AMEX: YCBD)
  • Columbia Care(OTC: CCHWF)
  • Trulieve Cannabis(OTC: TCNNF)
  • Jushi Holdings(OTC: JUSHF)

Hosted By: Elliot Lane

 

 

Access All The Cannabis Daily Episodes Here

 

