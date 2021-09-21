CannAmerica Provides Update Regarding Management Cease Trade Order

VANCOUVER, BC – TheNewswire - September 21, 2021 – CannAmerica Brands Corp. CANA CANA CNNXF ("CannAmerica" or the "Company") announces that its application for a management cease trade order ("MCTO"), as previously announced in a news release dated August 10, 2021, has been accepted by the British Columbia Securities Commission (the "BCSC"). The MCTO was issued by the BCSC, effective as of August 6, 2021, in connection with the delay by the Company in filing its annual financial statements, management's discussion and analysis and related officer certifications for the financial year ended March 31, 2021 (collectively, the "Annual Filings").

The Company continues to work closely with its auditor and expects to file the Annual Filings as soon as possible, but the completion of such Annual Filings was delayed as a result of complexities caused by COVID-19 pandemic, which impacted the Company's ability to complete the Annual Filings.

The Company is providing this status update in accordance with National Policy 12-203 – Management Cease Trade Orders ("NP 12-203"). The Company intends to follow the provisions of the Alternative Information Guidelines set out in NP 12-203, including the issuance of bi-weekly default status reports in the form of news releases, for as long as the Company remains in default. The Company confirms as of the date of this news release that there has been no material change in the information contained in the default announcement issued August 10, 2021 and there is no other material information concerning the affairs of the Company that has not been generally disclosed. The Company anticipates filing the Annual Filings and remedying its default on or before September 28, 2021.

About CannAmerica Brands Corp.

CannAmerica is a U.S. marine veteran founded and operated portfolio of cannabis brands with licensing agreements in the states of Colorado, Nevada, Oklahoma, Massachusetts and the Country of Canada. The Company aims to maximize the value of its brands by employing strong brand management teams, marketing and licensing the brands through various distribution channels, including dispensaries, wholesalers, and distributors, in the United States and internationally. The Company's core strategy is to enhance and monetize the global reach of its existing brands, and to pursue additional strategic acquisitions to grow the scope and diversity of its brand portfolio.

For more information, please visit: www.cannamericabrands.com.

Contact: Dan Anglin, Chief Executive Officer and Director of CannAmerica Brands Corp.

Email: info@cannamericabrands.com

Phone: 720-648-4044

