10 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Hours Session
Gainers
- INmune Bio (NASDAQ: INMB) shares are trading higher after the company announced XPro has been found to decrease multiple species of Phospho Tau and improve neuroimaging biomarkers of myelination in patients with AD.
- Semtech (NASDAQ: SMTC) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results and issued Q3 adjusted EPS guidance above estimates.
- nCino (NASDAQ: NCNO) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 sales results and issued Q3 and FY22 sales guidance above estimates.
Losers
- Five Below (NASDAQ: FIVE) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 sales results.
- Chewy (NYSE: CHWY) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 sales results.
- Okta (NASDAQ: OKTA) shares are trading lower after the company reported Q2 earnings results and issued guidance.
- Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ: ASMB) shares are trading lower after the company announced the decision to discontinue clinical development of ABI-H2158.
- Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) shares are trading lower after the company announced Q2 earnings results and issued guidance.
- Asana (NYSE: ASAN) shares are trading lower after the company reported Q2 earnings results and issued guidance.
- C3.AI (NYSE: AI) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS results. The company also issued Q2 and FY22 guidance.
