10 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Hours Session
Tyree Gorges , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 01, 2021 4:38pm   Comments
Gainers

  • INmune Bio (NASDAQ: INMB) shares are trading higher after the company announced XPro has been found to decrease multiple species of Phospho Tau and improve neuroimaging biomarkers of myelination in patients with AD.
  • Semtech (NASDAQ: SMTC) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results and issued Q3 adjusted EPS guidance above estimates.
  • nCino (NASDAQ: NCNO) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 sales results and issued Q3 and FY22 sales guidance above estimates.

Losers

  • Five Below (NASDAQ: FIVE) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 sales results.
  • Chewy (NYSE: CHWY) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 sales results.
  • Okta (NASDAQ: OKTA) shares are trading lower after the company reported Q2 earnings results and issued guidance.
  • Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ: ASMB) shares are trading lower after the company announced the decision to discontinue clinical development of ABI-H2158.
  • Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) shares are trading lower after the company announced Q2 earnings results and issued guidance.
  • Asana (NYSE: ASAN) shares are trading lower after the company reported Q2 earnings results and issued guidance.
  • C3.AI (NYSE: AI) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS results. The company also issued Q2 and FY22 guidance.

