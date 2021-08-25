 Skip to main content

Cramer Gives His Opinion On Willis Towers Watson, Albemarle And More

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 25, 2021 7:25am   Comments
Jim Cramer said on CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round" that Joby Aviation Inc (NYSE: JOBY) could drop to $7 or $8.

Cramer doesn't want to own Meta Materials Inc (NASDAQ: MMAT).

He is not a buyer of Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp (NYSE: ACRE).

Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ: WLTW) is a very good brokerage company that is not going to hurt you nor excite you, said Cramer. It is profitable, it is doing quite well and Cramer likes it very much.

Ingevity Corp (NYSE: NGVT) is a really interesting company, said Cramer. It has got good growth, it makes money and it doesn't sell for an expensive price.

Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB) is a great company with a very expensive stock and terrific growth, said Cramer. It's more speculative than he likes, but it's worth buying, he added.

