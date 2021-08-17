10 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) shares increased by 24.64% to $4.45 during Tuesday's after-market session. At the close, Pioneer Power Solutions's trading volume reached 416.6K shares. This is 210.49% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $38.8 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) stock moved upwards by 4.86% to $6.47. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $82.7 million.
- Code Chain New Continent (NASDAQ:CCNC) stock rose 2.23% to $1.37. The company's market cap stands at $52.6 million.
- EZGO Technologies (NASDAQ:EZGO) stock rose 2.04% to $3.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $40.2 million.
- Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) shares increased by 1.66% to $7.96. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.9 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out 3 days ago.
- Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) shares increased by 1.36% to $44.5. The company's market cap stands at $1.4 billion.
Losers
- Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) shares decreased by 12.13% to $3.77 during Tuesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $212.6 million.
- BEST (NYSE:BEST) stock decreased by 2.86% to $1.02. BEST's trading volume hit 78.4K shares by close, accounting for 1.33% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $395.9 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Seanergy Maritime Hldgs (NASDAQ:SHIP) stock declined by 1.77% to $1.07. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $180.4 million.
- Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) shares fell 1.32% to $2.26. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.7 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
