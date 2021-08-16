Could Lionel Messi And Cristiano Ronaldo Play For PSG Together?

Two of the best soccer players in the world could find themselves turning from rivals to teammates if a team owner gets his wish. Here’s why "Ronaldo to PSG" is trending on Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) Monday.

What Happened: AS reports that Paris Saint-Germain team President Nasser Al-Khelaifi is not content on simply securing Lionel Messi. The CEO wants to build PSG into a world super team with huge signings.

PSG boasts a forward lineup of Messi, Kylian Mbappé and Neymar that many teams would envy.

Mbappé has been linked to a move to Real Madrid and Al-Khelaifi has plans to replace him with Cristiano Ronaldo, according to reports.

Ronaldo’s contract with Juventus Football Club (OTC: JVTSF) will end on June 30, 2022.

The reports say a free transfer could make it possible for PSG to keep Mbappé, Messi and Ronaldo all playing for one year, and Mbappé idolizing Ronaldo could be the team’s best chance to keep him for an additional season.

“I think we have the most competitive team. He wanted a competitive team and I think we have got the most competitive in the world,” Al-Khelaifi said after Messi was signed.

Without Mbappé, PSG would still boast a lineup of Messi, Ronaldo and Neymar, the three finalists for the Ballon d’Or trophy in 2015 and three of the best players over the last decade.

Related Link: 5 Things You Might Not Know About Soccer Legend Cristiano Ronaldo

Why It’s Important: Considered two of the greatest soccer players of the last two decades, uniting Messi and Ronaldo could create the newest version of a soccer team.

While teams often have more than one star on the field together, this could be the most similar situation to an NBA super team seen in recent years with teams building their roster around one or two blockbuster players.

Messi ranks fourth all-time with 748 goals all time. Ranking first on the list is Ronaldo with 783. Messi has won six Ballon d’Ors and been nominated 12 times. Ronaldo has won the trophy four times and been nominated 12 times.

When the rumor of Messi going to PSG was revealed, sports betting sites reacted and changed the lines. Before Messi was confirmed, the odds of PSG winning the Ligue 1 went to -650. PSG winning the Champions League was offered at odds of +350, second-best behind Manchester City.

Since the confirmation of Messi playing for PSG this season, PSG is now -1400 to win the Ligue 1 at Draftkings Inc (NASDAQ: DKNG). PSG is also now the favorite to win the Champions League at odds of +275 versus +350 for Manchester City.

Image by jorono from Pixabay.