Why Surgalign's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 16, 2021 10:54am   Comments
Surgalign Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: SRGA) shares are trading higher by 13.2% at $1.02 Monday morning. CEO Terry Rich reported the purchase of 1,078,701 shares at an average price of $0.93 per share in a Form 4 filing on Friday.

Surgalign last week reported quarterly losses of 5 cents per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of a loss of 12 cents per share by 58.33 percent. The company also reported quarterly sales of $24.80 million which met the analyst consensus estimate.

Surgalign is a medical technology company advancing the science of spine care, focused on delivering innovative solutions that drive superior clinical and economic outcomes. 

Surgalign has a 52-week high of $3.27 and a 52-week low of $0.88.

