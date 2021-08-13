SponsorsOne Provides Update on Private Placement and Debt Settlements

[TODAY ONLY] Get 40% OFF Benzinga's winning options trading strategy even during bear markets. Click Here to See the Trades!
Waterloo, Ontario – TheNewswire - August 13, 2021: SponsorsOne Inc., SPO SPO (Frankfurt:5SO), SPONF the company that makes small brands BIG through large, engaged, authentic communities of micro-influencers that buy and support the brands they love, announces an update on its non-brokered private placement and debt settlements. SPO has issued 50,968,750 common shares at a price of $0.024 per common share as debt settlements to arm's length parties, thereby reducing accounts payable by $1,223,250.
About SponsorsOne
SponsorsOne is the leader in the next evolution of brand creation and digital marketing through influencer marketing, storytelling, and digital-commerce with the SponsorCoin platform and its highly scalable – smart contract-based digital-currency. Combined, this allows the brands to build and manage exclusive and highly engaged communities of influencers (from pro to micro-influencers) within the social realm. The SponsorCoin platform provides for data-driven marketing campaigns that will change the way brands connect with their customers. SponsorCoin is a tool for brands to inspire real movements around their products and services. Their most valuable customers become their best salespeople, producing far higher ROI than current social media advertising methods. SponsorsOne, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, SponsorsOne Media Inc., provides full creative and Brand building/management services to all our Brands and manages the influencer communities for each Brand. For making the Brand big, our wholly-owned subsidiary S1 Brands Inc. builds wholesale/retail distribution channels for the Brand, acting as a master distributor. S1 Brands provides sales and marketing on behalf of the Brand to its vast network of national wholesalers and retailers and provides purchase order financing to assist the Brand fulfilling every order. Premier Beverage Consortium LLC, is a wholly owned subsidiary and is brand building for the global spirits market with its flagship "Ready to Drink" product called Doc Wylders.. Ownership of the Brand combined with distribution, digital marketing innovation, and capital is the winning formula to build the next billion-dollar Brand. To learn more, please visit www.sponsorsone.com
Contact: info@sponsorsone.com
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD
Gary Bartholomew, Executive Chairman
The Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this Press Release.
