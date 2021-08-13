 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Moderna, Nvidia And More

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 13, 2021 7:31am   Comments
Share:

On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: KPTI) is nothing special.

Cramer likes Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE: IRM). The dividend has got growth and he is a buyer.

Cramer would buy Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) calls, not common stock. He said the CEO has cancer vaccines next.

Cramer congratulated NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) CEO, Jensen Huang, for winning the Noyce Award for the best semiconductor guy of the year.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (IRM + KPTI)

The Daily Biotech Pulse: Xeris Gets OK For Initiating Hyperthyroidism Study, Merck-Eisai Snag FDA Approval For Drug Combo, Decision Day For Jazz Pharma
The Daily Biotech Pulse: FDA Rejects FibroGen's Anemia Drug, Crinetics Gains On Positive Readout, BioCryst Withdraws Public Offering
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For August 6, 2021
Analyzing Iron Mountain's Unusual Options Activity
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: CNBC Jim Cramer mad money Lightning RoundPenny Stocks Small Cap Media