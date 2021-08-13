Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Moderna, Nvidia And More
On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: KPTI) is nothing special.
Cramer likes Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE: IRM). The dividend has got growth and he is a buyer.
Cramer would buy Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) calls, not common stock. He said the CEO has cancer vaccines next.
Cramer congratulated NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) CEO, Jensen Huang, for winning the Noyce Award for the best semiconductor guy of the year.
