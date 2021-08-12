What's Happening With Zomedica's Stock Today?

Zomedica Corp (NASDAQ: ZOM) shares are trading lower by 13.6% at $0.49 Thursday morning after the company reported second-quarter earnings results. Zomedica reported quarterly losses of 1 cent per share.

Zomedica reported revenue for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 of $15,693 and $29,817, respectively, and resulted from the sale of the company's TRUFORMA® products and associated warranties.

Zomedica had cash and cash equivalents of approximately $276.2 million as of June 30, 2021, compared to approximately $29.1 million as of June 30, 2020. Zomedica says the increase in cash during the three months ended June 30, 2021 is mainly a result of the cash flows from financing activities, partially offset by cash flows used in operating and investing activities.

Zomedica Corp is a veterinary health company creating products for companion animals (canine, feline and equine) by focusing on the unmet needs of clinical veterinarians.

Zomedica has a 52-week high of $2.91 and a 52-week low of $0.06.