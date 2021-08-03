 Skip to main content

Worksport Demonstrates Important Role in Decarbonizing Transportation

Shashank Jacob  
August 03, 2021 8:30am   Comments
The world has about 30 years to bring greenhouse gas emissions (GHG) to net-zero if we want any chance of limiting global warming to 1.5°C. The transportation sector is responsible for about one-quarter of global greenhouse gas emissions as it is predominantly based on the combustion of fossil fuels, making it one of the largest sources of both urban and regional air pollution.

The message is clear: Decarbonizing transportation is no longer an option but a necessity.

According to the International Council on Clean Transportation (ICCT), electric vehicles (EVs) are the single most important technology for decarbonizing the transport sector.

By ICCT’s estimate, sales of EVs will need to reach up to 35% of the global market in 2030, with higher levels in major markets. Tech giants like Google (NASDAQ: GOOGL), Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) and Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) are getting in on the bandwagon to boost the adoption of EVs in the coming years.

But while decarbonizing transportation is essential for our planet, the reality is that our infrastructure is not capable of sustaining a rapid transition to zero-emission vehicles as there is not enough power generation capability to support a quick transition.

One company stands to address both these challenges.

Perfect Wingman for EV Pickup Trucks

screenshot_2021-08-03_at_5.42.15_pm.png

Worksport Ltd (OTC: WKSP) is a leading provider of solar tonneau cover or truck bed covers that enhance and complement the myriad electric pickup trucks currently being built by companies such as Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA), Ford (NYSE: F), General Motors (NYSE: GM), Rivian, Canoo (NASDAQ: GOEV), Bollinger (OTCPK: BOLL), Atlis and the Alpha Wolf, to mention a few.

Worksport uses proprietary technology — the TerraVis™ system — to power its truck bed covers. The system consists of 4 monocrystalline foldable solar panels that have an output of approximately 1kW.

Here are 4 reasons why Worksport’s solar tonneau covers add value to the upcoming surge in EV pickup trucks:

  1. The company’s truck bed covers come with an optional hot-swappable battery COR will be more than a simple accessory but an instrumental addition for all-electric pickup trucks.
  2. It can easily add a minimum of 30 miles with 5 hours or more of sun exposure, depending on the size of the truck bed cover and auxiliary battery COR size.
  3. It can be used to recharge the pickup main batteries while stationary depending on its configuration.
  4. University and early theoretical data show that its tonneau covers will be able to double or even quadruple their ability to generate electricity. Additional enhancements of the first iteration of the Worksport’s STC are currently in collaboration with its R&D partners at Ontario Tech University.

DIY Electricity

Electric vehicle charging stations typically work by harnessing electricity from one of several sources, then distributing that power to your vehicle.

Worksport has patented what it calls non-parasitic electric vehicle (NPEV). An NPEV is a charge station whereby instead of taking away essential electricity from the grid — exacerbating an already precarious infrastructure — it creates its own green electricity.

This electricity will be available to all battery electric vehicles as charge points, completely independent from the grid.

In conjunction with its R&D partners at Ontario Tech, Worksport is in the process of fine-tuning its NPEV. The company plans to demo a 50kW NPEV on campus within the next 6 months.

A Step in the Right Direction

To reach the 1.5°C goal and avoid the catastrophic effects of additional warming, there is a need for relevant and viable solutions. The countries that have pledged their support toward the Paris Climate Agreement are joining hands by implementing innovative technologies.

Worksport’s solar tonneau covers move the world a step closer to achieving the larger goal of net neutrality. The company has been growing massively in recent times and will soon be listing on the Nasdaq exchange.

To learn more about Worksport, visit its website here.

