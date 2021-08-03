EXCLUSIVE: Super League Gaming CEO Ann Hand On Debunking 'The Myth Of Who A Gamer Is'

Super League Gaming Inc (NASDAQ: SLGG) recently announced the launch of Pixel Paradise, a Minecraft Bedrock Server designed to prioritize roleplaying and imagination.

Ann Hand, CEO of Super League Gaming, appeared on Benzinga's YouTube show "Money Mitch" for an exclusive interview Monday.

Super League Gaming is an esports community and content platform offering personalized experiences for gamers.

Hand told Benzinga she was "excited to debunk the myth of who a gamer is" when she got involved with Super League Gaming.

The company offers tools for gamers, creators and streamers, she said. The company spans the entertainment space and goes well beyond just gaming, she added.

The same people who are playing video games often want to share their gameplay with others, Hand said.

See the full interview here:

Key Super League Gaming Highlights:

Super League Gaming is focused on helping gamers turn passion into livelihood.

Gen Z generally prefers to spend their time in the metaverse, Hand said.

The democratization of content creation and the rise of professional esports are positive trends for Super League Gaming.

The company is focused on its M&A strategy moving forward.

Existing partnerships include RedBull, Coca-Cola Co (NYSE: KO), T-Mobile US Inc (NASDAQ: TMUS), Sony Group Corp (NYSE: SONY), Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) and Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE: TM)

SLGG Price Action: Super League Gaming has traded as high as $11.20 and as low as $1.63 over a 52-week period.

The stock was down 2.59% at $4.13 at last check Tuesday.