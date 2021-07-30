 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Shares Of First High-School Education Group Are Taking Off Today

Bill Haddad , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 30, 2021 3:44pm   Comments
Share:

Shares of First High-School Education Group (NYSE: FHS) are trading higher in Friday's session after the company announced all of its tutoring schools for Gaokao exam repeaters have begun instruction.

The National College Entrance Examination, or Gaokao, is a standardized college entrance exam in China required for most undergraduate institutions.

First High-School Education Group Co., Ltd. operates private high schools in Western China. It provides private fundamental education and complementary education services, including middle and high school, and tutorial school.

At the time of publication, shares of First High-School Education Group were trading 7.8% higher at $3.72. The stock has a 52-week high of $9.90 and a 52-week low of $3.05.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (FHS)

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
41 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
62 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
50 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingPenny Stocks Movers Trading Ideas