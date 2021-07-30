Why Shares Of First High-School Education Group Are Taking Off Today

Shares of First High-School Education Group (NYSE: FHS) are trading higher in Friday's session after the company announced all of its tutoring schools for Gaokao exam repeaters have begun instruction.

The National College Entrance Examination, or Gaokao, is a standardized college entrance exam in China required for most undergraduate institutions.

First High-School Education Group Co., Ltd. operates private high schools in Western China. It provides private fundamental education and complementary education services, including middle and high school, and tutorial school.

At the time of publication, shares of First High-School Education Group were trading 7.8% higher at $3.72. The stock has a 52-week high of $9.90 and a 52-week low of $3.05.