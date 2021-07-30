Why Taoping's Stock Is Trading Higher Friday

Taoping Inc (NASDAQ: TAOP) shares are trading higher after the company announced it signed a strategic partnership with Shenzhen IntelStrat Technology Co.

According to a press release the agreement, which has a term of three years, will seek in-depth collaboration in three aspects:

Jointly establish a data service center based on distributed storage for cloud desktop, cloud rendering, cloud gaming, and artificial intelligence service business.

Jointly expand market share in enterprise blockchain adoption by applying IntelStrat’s blockchain technology to TAOP’s existing areas for potential enterprise blockchain adoption.

Jointly establish a blockchain industry fund and actively explore and invest in emerging blockchain companies to promote the application of blockchain technology in more industries.

Taoping is a provider of cloud-app technologies. The company's operating segment includes Cloud-based Technology (CBT) and Traditional Information Technology (TIT). Taoping generates maximum revenue from the CBT segment.

Taoping has a 52-week high of $16.86 and a 52-week low of $2.40.