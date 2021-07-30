Why Taoping's Stock Is Trading Higher Friday
Taoping Inc (NASDAQ: TAOP) shares are trading higher after the company announced it signed a strategic partnership with Shenzhen IntelStrat Technology Co.
According to a press release the agreement, which has a term of three years, will seek in-depth collaboration in three aspects:
- Jointly establish a data service center based on distributed storage for cloud desktop, cloud rendering, cloud gaming, and artificial intelligence service business.
- Jointly expand market share in enterprise blockchain adoption by applying IntelStrat’s blockchain technology to TAOP’s existing areas for potential enterprise blockchain adoption.
- Jointly establish a blockchain industry fund and actively explore and invest in emerging blockchain companies to promote the application of blockchain technology in more industries.
Taoping is a provider of cloud-app technologies. The company's operating segment includes Cloud-based Technology (CBT) and Traditional Information Technology (TIT). Taoping generates maximum revenue from the CBT segment.
Taoping has a 52-week high of $16.86 and a 52-week low of $2.40.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: why it's movingPenny Stocks Movers