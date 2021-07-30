 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Taoping's Stock Is Trading Higher Friday
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
July 30, 2021 11:45am   Comments
Share:

Taoping Inc (NASDAQ: TAOP) shares are trading higher after the company announced it signed a strategic partnership with Shenzhen IntelStrat Technology Co.

According to a press release the agreement, which has a term of three years, will seek in-depth collaboration in three aspects:

  • Jointly establish a data service center based on distributed storage for cloud desktop, cloud rendering, cloud gaming, and artificial intelligence service business.
  • Jointly expand market share in enterprise blockchain adoption by applying IntelStrat’s blockchain technology to TAOP’s existing areas for potential enterprise blockchain adoption.
  • Jointly establish a blockchain industry fund and actively explore and invest in emerging blockchain companies to promote the application of blockchain technology in more industries.

Taoping is a provider of cloud-app technologies. The company's operating segment includes Cloud-based Technology (CBT) and Traditional Information Technology (TIT). Taoping generates maximum revenue from the CBT segment.

Taoping has a 52-week high of $16.86 and a 52-week low of $2.40.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TAOP)

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
62 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session
50 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingPenny Stocks Movers