Why LM Funding America Shares Are Trading Higher After Hours Today

LM Funding America (Nasdaq: LMFA) shares were sharply higher during Thursday's after-hours session. A 13 D filing from Custodian Ventures LLC showed a new 5.2% stake in the company.

The total number of shares purchased by Custodian was 283,103 shares. According to Whale Wisdom, the new stake by Custodian made the firm the largest shareholder in LM Funding.

LM Funding's Chair, President and CEO, Bruce Rodgers is now the second largest shareholder in the company, behind Custodian Ventures.

LM Funding America Inc is a financial services company. The company provides funding to nonprofit community associations located in the state of Florida and to nonprofit community associations in the states of Washington and Colorado.

Shares LM Funding last traded at $4.85, up about 15.5% from Thursday's close price.