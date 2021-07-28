Innovation Meets Massive Growth: Worksport Shift to Make Green Energy for EVs Cool

US and Canadian-based tonneau cover provider Worksport Ltd. (OTC: WKSP), in business for over a decade, has enjoyed immense success in the automotive accessory market.

The company offers a complete line of innovative truck bed covers for every major make and model, from those built in the 1990s to trucks that are yet to be officially launched.

Its latest innovation, the TerraVis System™, vastly broadened the company’s market size, scope and opportunity. Apart from the tonneau cover market, Worksport finds itself in the pickup specialty equipment market as a whole, the EV market and the battery storage system market.

Within the markets that Worksport participates in, analysts forecast the cumulative size to be in excess of $24 billion by 2025. With only a nominal 5% market share, it would amount to over $1.5 billion in top-line revenues for Worksport.

The company has recently revealed its plans — both explicitly and implicitly — to further capitalize on the booming clean energy market. Paring its market-stable conventional truck gear to the TerraVis that will charge EV trucks. Worksport is poised to be a major force in all their markets, as a highly anticipated up-and-comer.

Upcoming Nasdaq Uplisting

Worksport recently disclosed that it would move up the stock market food chain to the Nasdaq exchange. The news caught the attention of many — and for good reason.

Major stock exchanges like the Nasdaq are members of an exclusive club — its reputation rests on the companies it lists. As such, the Nasdaq won't allow just any company to be traded on its exchange as it only considers businesses with a solid history and top-notch management behind them.

The exchange has stringent requirements when listing a company, and Worksport meets the expected standard.

Brand New Manufacturing Facilities in Canada

Worksport recently signed a lease agreement for its new Canadian manufacturing facility that expands its footprint in Canada and positions it to manage expected growth effectively.

The new world-class facility is located in Mississauga, Ontario, and will be where Worksport proposes to assemble and enhance the forthcoming TerraVis™ system.

The manufacturing facility is expected to far exceed the needs of any equipment the company could require to meet its expected goals. As an added benefit, the operating space is equipped with stamping presses that could be used in the production process with minimal capital expenditure.

It will also have advanced tools to further develop its current and upcoming product lines, from technologically advanced 3D scanners to 3D printers, allowing for rapid prototyping to get new products to market faster.

TerraVis Energy Rumor

A recent leak suggests that Worksport may soon be planning to launch a subsidiary company, TerraVis Energy.

With TerraVis Energy, there is reason to believe that the company might be using hydrogen fuel cells and allow EV charging where it wasn’t thought possible.

Worksport could also be trying to deploy a robust network of EV charging stations with hydrogen as a source of energy.

If the rumor is true, Worksport could further broaden its scope with unlimited possibilities.

Playing the Long Game

The stage is set for Worksport as it has so many exciting plans for the future, some of which are hidden in secret — perhaps for legal reasons.

Here’s what could happen — assuming Worksport’s plans play out in every vertical in which it competes, the company might soon become a household name in the clean energy market like Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA), Nio (NYSE: NIO), Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG), Enphase Energy (NASDAQ: ENPH), SunPower (NASDAQ: SPWR) and EOS Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ: EOSE), Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), Li Auto (NASDAQ: LI), Blink Charging (NASDAQ: BLNK), and XPeng Inc (NASDAQ: XPEV), to name a few.

In just over a year, Worksport has managed to create a complete change in direction for the company by adopting an aggressive growth mentality. One can only wonder where the company will stand when clean energy becomes prevalent in 5 to 10 years.

To learn more about the company, you can visit its website here.